Newcastle United will take on West Ham United at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday at London Stadium. West Ham are 4-1-2 overall and 2-1 at home, while Newcastle United are 4-0-3 overall and 1-2 on the road. Newcastle are coming off a memorable 4-1 victory over PSG in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday. West Ham also secured a European victory during the midweek, beating Freiburg 2-1 in the Europa League on Thursday.

West Ham vs. Newcastle over/under: 2.5 goals

West Ham vs. Newcastle money line: West Ham +225, Newcastle +110, Draw +255

What you need to know about Newcastle United

Newcastle faced off against Burnley for the first time this season, and the Magpies walked away the winners. They didn't even let Burnley on the scoresheet and left with a 2-0 victory last Saturday. The Magpies dominated that match statistically, controlling the majority of possession while finishing with 20 total shots, including eight on target.

In the 4-1 victory over PSG on Wednesday, Newcastle recorded eight shots on target despite maintaining possession for just 26% of the match. Miguel Almiron opened the scoring for the Magpies in the 17th minute, which sent St. James' Park into a frenzy. Almiron has scored 22 goals in the Premier League since joining Newcastle from Atlanta United.

What you need to know about West Ham United

Meanwhile, West Ham also held their opponents to zero goals last Saturday. The Hammers took their contest against Sheffield United 2-0. West Ham's two goals came from Jarrod Bowen at minute 24 and Tomas Soucek at minute 37. Bowen has already racked up five goals and an assist in his first seven Premier League games this season.

West Ham will enter Sunday's match at home full of confidence after recording a win in four of their last five games across all competitions. In addition, the Hammers have recorded a win in two of their first three league games on home soil.

How to make West Ham vs. Newcastle picks

