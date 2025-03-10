West Ham United will host Newcastle United on Monday in the English Premier League and both teams have a chance to surge up the EPL table with a win. West Ham are currently 16th in the Premier League with 33 points but could climb to as high as 13th with a win. Meanwhile, Newcastle are ninth with 44 points but could move into the top six with a victory. West Ham won the reverse fixture at St. James Park, 2-0, on Nov. 25 thanks to goals from Tomas Soucek and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, but have since changed managers.

West Ham vs. Newcastle over/under: 2.5 goals

West Ham vs. Newcastle money line: Newcastle +120, Draw +240, West Ham +220

Why you should back West Ham

West Ham are playing well of late, scoring wins over Arsenal and Leicester City in their last two Premier League matches. It was the Hammers' first time recording back-to-back EPL wins all season and their second time registering clean sheets in consecutive league games. Graham Potter's squad have played with two at the front in both of those victories and that tactical change could help bring another positive result on Monday.

"Potter was brought in to rescue their season, but it took a while for the West Ham players to adapt to his tactics. They now appear to have turned a corner, having beaten Arsenal 1-0 and Leicester 2-0. West Ham will now attempt to secure their first home win against Newcastle since 2019. It finished 2-2 when these teams met at the London Stadium last season, but the Hammers look more solid defensively at the moment," Green told SportsLine.

Why you should back Newcastle

Meanwhile, Newcastle were bogged down by cup matches over the last month, and they lost three of their past four matches in the EPL. However, an international break has given them some needed time off and you can expect the Magpies to be on the front foot on Monday. Newcastle have scored at least two goals in 17 of their last 25 matches across all competitions.

Newcastle will be down several key players because of injury and suspension and could be looking ahead to the EFL Cup final against Liverpool on Sunday. However, Newcastle have secured all three points in four of their last six away fixtures in league play. In addition, the Magpies have three wins and two draws in their last five trips to London Stadium. See which team to pick here.

