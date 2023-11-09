West Ham are set to host Olympiacos in a UEFA Europa League showdown on Thursday on Paramount+. The Hammers were upset by the Greek side 2-1 in the reverse fixture and will be hungry for a win after tallying three straight losses in league play. Meanwhile, the upset helped prop Olympiacos up in the tight Group A race and should enter with confidence after winning three of their last five league games. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from London Stadium in London is set for 3 p.m. ET on Thursday. The latest West Ham vs. Olympiacos odds list West Ham as the -185 favorites (risk $185 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Olympiacos as the +440 underdogs. A draw is priced at +320 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch Olympiacos vs. West Ham

West Ham vs. Olympiacos date: Thursday, Nov. 9

West Ham vs. Olympiacos time: 3 p.m. ET

UEFA Europa League picks for Olympiacos vs. West Ham

Before you tune in to Thursday's match, you need to see the Europa League picks from soccer expert Jon Eimer. Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. Since the end of last year's World Cup, Eimer has been red-hot on English Premier League picks, going 57-27-4 for a profit of $3,450 for $100 bettors. Overall, he is 178-169-8 (+18.91) on soccer picks over that span. Anyone following him is WAY up.

For West Ham vs. Olympiacos, Eimer is picking both teams to score and Over 2.5 goals for a +120. The expert acknowledges the English side may roll out a different starting XI since they have a league game on the horizon, but still believes this will be a high-scoring game.

Both teams will be eager for points since the standings in Group A are so close. That being said, Eimer still thinks West Ham has an advantage heading into Thursday's match.

"Olympiacos will be good for a goal here, but grabbing three points -- or even a single point here -- might be too much to ask for from the visitors," Eimer told SportsLine. "While this team is still loaded with talent and won't roll over at London Stadium, they are still a bit outclassed here if the Hammers start their best." Stream the game here.

