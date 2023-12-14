West Ham United will host SC Freiburg in a UEFA Europa League group match on Thursday on Paramount+. The Hammers won the reverse fixture in Germany, but these teams enter Thursday's match tied atop Group A with 12 points apiece. Freiburg most recently defeated Wolfsburg 1-0 in Bundesliga play, while West Ham hope to rebound from a 5-0 league loss to Fulham. You can watch these teams go head-to-head when you stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days, and get analysis on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Kickoff from London Stadium is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest West Ham vs. SC Freiburg odds list West Ham as -120 favorites (risk $120 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Freiburg listed as +290 underdogs. A draw is priced at +270 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

West Ham vs. SC Freiburg date: Thursday, Dec. 14

West Ham vs. SC Freiburg time: 3 p.m. ET

UEFA Europa League picks for SC Freiburg vs. West Ham

Before you tune in to Thursday's match, you need to see the Europa League picks from betting expert Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+4.78 units), the FA Cup (+3.07), the EFL Cup (+3.64), Euro 2024 qualifiers (+3.01) and the Europa League (+1.60).

For West Ham vs. SC Freiburg, Green is picking both teams to score and Over 2.5 goals to be scored for a -115 payout. Both teams can score goals, but aren't as strong defensively, so the expert is expecting an energized game.

Freiburg's best chance at winning a trophy this season is to advance in Europa League, and they will try to take advantage of a West Ham defense that conceded five goals to Fulham their last time out. However, West Ham still holds the better head-to-head record and poses a greater threat to the Germans than the other teams in the group.

"There is a clear incentive for both teams to win this game, so we should witness an entertaining showdown on Thursday," Green told SportsLine. Stream the match here.

