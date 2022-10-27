West Ham United (4-0-0) is one of two 2022 UEFA Europa Conference League teams to win their first four games, and they'll look to keep that streak going on Thursday on Paramount+. The English club sits atop the Group B table, while its opponent, Silkeborg (2-0-2), is second in the standings. A win or draw would qualify West Ham to the Europa Conference League 2022 Round of 16, while either of those results would also send Silkeborg to a knockout round playoff. West Ham prevailed by a 3-2 score when these two last faced off in mid-September. You can catch all the action when you stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can try free for 30 days with the promo code UEFA22.

Kickoff from London Stadium in England is set for 3 p.m. ET on Thursday. The latest Silkeborg vs. West Ham United odds list West Ham as the -255 favorite (risk $255 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Silkeborg as the +600 underdog. A draw is priced at +380 and the over-under for goals is 2.5. Thursday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every UEFA Europa League match this season. From now until Nov. 17, sign up using promo code UEFA22 to get 30 free days of Paramount+. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League, Italian Serie A, NWSL, NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. Get 30 free days when you sign up right here and use promo code UEFA22.

How to watch West Ham vs. Silkeborg

Silkeborg vs. West Ham United date: Thursday, Oct. 27

Silkeborg vs. West Ham United time: 3 p.m. ET

Silkeborg vs. West Ham United streaming: Paramount+ (get 30 days free with code UEFA22)

UEFA Europa Conference League picks for West Ham vs. Silkeborg

Before you tune in to Thursday's match, you need to see the Silkeborg vs. West Ham picks from SportsLine's soccer insider Jon Eimer. Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. He is 243-225-7 overall on his soccer picks in 2022, including an astounding 37-20-1 on Premier League predictions for a profit of more than $1,400 for $100 bettors.

For West Ham vs. Silkeborg, Eimer is picking over 2.5 goals at a -155 payout. These are both attack-first teams and the 2022 Europa Conference League standings indicate that. None of the 32 UECL teams has scored more goals than Silkeborg's 12, while West Ham United isn't far behind and ranks fourth with nine goals.

West Ham has scored multiple goals in their last five home matches, but the defense hasn't been up to par at home. The team has conceded in all three of their Europa Conference League home matches, so there's certainly an avenue for Silkeborg to add to the goals tally. The last match between these two saw five total goals and Eimer wouldn't be surprised if there's a similar final score on Thursday.

"Regardless of line-ups these two teams have shown us that they share common ground with each other," Eimer told SportsLine. "Both sides have loved seeing goals in the Conference League. West Ham has seen the over 2.5 goal mark hit in three of their four Conference matches so far, while Silkeborg has seen the over 2.5 hit in three out of four games as well."

How to watch, live stream UECL on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch the Europa Conference League. Visit Paramount+ now to see the UEFA Europa Conference League, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's other top soccer matchups and much more. Use promo code UEFA22 for 30 days free.