When Spurs travel across London to face off against West Ham on Sunday it will be Tottenham who are looking up at their cross town rivals in the standings. West Ham currently sit fifth in the Premier League table, and could leapfrog Chelsea into the top four with a win. Spurs meanwhile are in ninth place though if they win they'll jump to eight only a point behind Everton and Liverpool in sixth and seventh.

How To Watch

Who: West Ham United vs. Tottenham Hotspur

West Ham United vs. Tottenham Hotspur When: Sunday at 7 a.m. ET

Sunday at 7 a.m. ET Where: London Stadium

London Stadium Online streaming: Peacock

Peacock Odds: West Ham +180, Draw +220, Spurs +160

What to Know

Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United played to a memorable draw at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with David Moyes's side recovering from a three goal deficit. West Ham are in fine form and have only lost once since late December while more recently taking seven of a possible nine points over their last three matches. Spurs on the other hand, despite a comfortable midweek win in the Europa League have lost four of their last five Premier League matches and are in desperate need of a change in form.

Tottenham are now 10-7-6 while West Ham sits at 12-6-6. West Ham are 6-2-3 after wins this year, and Tottenham are 2-3-1 after losses.

Series History

Tottenham Hotspur have won five out of their last nine games against West Ham United.

Prediction

Spurs score early but West Ham once again chase them down to split the points. Pick: West Ham 1, Spurs 1