Weston McKennie was voted as the 2020 Male Player of the Year, U.S. Soccer announced through a press release Friday. At 22 years old, the Juventus midfielder is the fourth youngest player to ever receive that award with the others being teammate Christian Pulisic (19 in 2017 and 21 in 2019), and retirees Landon Donovan (21 in 2003) and Peter Vermes (22 in 1988).

"I want to thank everyone for this huge honor. It's been a journey, especially through these difficult times during the pandemic," McKennie said. "Our fans have stuck with us throughout and we really appreciate it. Hopefully in 2021 we can have many more memories together."

McKennie earned 44 percent of the total vote, beating out other notable USMNT players like Chrisitian Pulisic (27 percent) and Sergino Dest (14 percent). The 22-year-old made headlines earlier this year with a high profile loan move to Juventus, where he immediately made an impact when manager Andrea Pirlo slotted him into the starting XI. McKennie became the third ever American to score in a Serie A match with a header against Torino on Dec. 5 that helped spark a comeback victory for his squad.

He also had one of the best goals of the Champions League group stage against Barcelona earlier this month, with a flying volley in the penalty box.

U.S. Soccer's Female Player of the Year will be announced on Saturday, Dec. 19.