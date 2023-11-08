Milan waited until the last possible moment to pick up their first win of this Champions League campaign with a 2-1 victory over Paris Saint-Germain but it was one that could potentially be costly as winger Christian Pulisic left the match with an injury. While it was diagnosed as a cramp, he also missed their match versus Udinese over the weekend with a thigh injury so this could end up being more than a withdrawal due to a precaution.

If that's the case, not only is is critical for Stefano Pioli, whose Milan side are in the midst of the Scudetto race in Italy, but also for the United States men's national team who have upcoming matches to face Trinidad & Tobago in Nations League with a trip to the Copa America on the line.

If Pulisic misses time, here's what it means

The Milan impact

Always a streaky player for his clubs, Pulisic joined Milan like a man on fire scoring four goals in his first six appearances for the club. While he has cooled off, scoring two goals and assisting two more is a perfectly fine rate while his pressing ability helps Milan turn their opposition over and get back on the counter where they thrive. His primary backup is Samuel Chuckwueze who is also a new signing from Villarreal but is also searching for his first goal for Milan. Add in the lack of ability to rotate if Chuckwueze is thrown into the XI and it gives Pioli a lot to think about. With Lecce over the weekend before facing Fiorentina after the international break, it could end up being minor depending on the severity of Pulisic's injury.

The USMNT impact

This is where things get concerning. Tyler Adams is already sidelined until February. Tim Weah is also injured after picking up a thigh knock. While there's a chance that Weah could be fit for the Nations League since the injury was picked up in October, it is a race for fitness that he may not win. If Weah and Pulisic miss out, Berhalter will be without quite a bit of experience in the side as well as his two starting wingers.

Yunus Musah has experience playing in Tyler Adam's role but the only time that the national team doesn't feature either of Weah or Pulisic is during the Gold Cup. Brenden Aaronson and Gio Reyna would be the likely starters on the wings if both are out but that doesn't inspire confidence with Reyna's lack of minutes for Borussia Dortmund and Union Berlin's current form.

The Reyna impact

Without Pulisic, Reyna immediately becomes the most important player on the national team which is concerning. He was bright against Germany and Ghana but only played a combined 90 minutes. Given his lack of minutes for Dortmund following the international break, it's unknown where Reyna's fitness is to play the required minutes against Trinidad. With depth, it's fine for him to play a half and sub off, but without it, things become trickier.

Finding an understanding with Folarin Balogun of how to link up with Reyna coming from midfield is also something that could be different if Reyna is on the wings instead of Weah. Balance is critical and when the USMNT is beginning to build chemistry, moves like these could halt that possibly costing them a place in Copa America if Berhlater doesn't manage it correctly.