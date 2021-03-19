The UEFA Champions League and Europa League quarterfinals are now set and there are some sensational ties coming up in the final eight at both levels.

From the rematch of last season's final between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain to AFC Ajax and AS Roma's Champions League quality clash in the Europa League, there is so much to look forward to and no shortage of intriguing subplots.

We rank the quarterfinals across both competitions.

1. The rematch

Bayern against PSG is arguably the pick of these games as it pits last season's finalists against each other at an earlier stage.

The Germans are reigning domestic, European and world titleholders but they only managed to beat the French giants by a single goal last summer in Lisbon and Les Parisiens are now led by Mauricio Pochettino.

That final defeat stung as it was youth academy product Kingsley Coman who scored the only goal and PSG will be keen to avenge that loss.

Not only is it the top team on the continent coming up against a more than capable contender for that crown, the winner over two legs will also come up against Manchester City or Borussia Dortmund in the semi-finals with the winner being the token "home" team in the ultimate final.

2. Back to 2018

Real versus Liverpool was also a Champions League final just a few years ago when the Spaniards beat Jurgen Klopp's men 3-1 in Kiev.

The match is perhaps best remembered for Liveprool keeper Loris Karius' career-defining howler, but there are also the old wounds that Mohamed Salah renewing acquaintances with Sergio Ramos will open up.

On top of that, this encounter has the potential to be season-defining for both with neither anywhere near likely to win their league and both out of their domestic cups.

While Real are still likely to qualify for Europe through La Liga, Liverpool are veering increasingly towards the possibility of needing a Champions League title to guarantee a return to continental soccer's top table next season.

3. Haaland homecoming

Erling Haaland was one of the stars of the round of 16 with his four goals and an assist as the Germans squeezed past Sevilla.

Now into the quarters, which is one step further than last season when they fell to PSG in the round of 16, the Norwegian sensation will be afforded a return to his father Alf-Inge's former club.

City are expected to be one of the many European giants interested in signing Haaland when he leaves Dortmund, and this will be something of an audition for the 20-year-old against an elite continental force that is not Bayern.

4. Some Europa League style

Leading the Europa League quarterfinals is the meeting of Ajax and Roma who often find themselves involved in the Champions League.

For the Italians, ultimate success in Gdansk, Poland, might be their best way to secure UCL qualification with Serie A proving tough.

Meanwhile, for the Dutch giants, they went close back in 2017 when they ultimately fell to Manchester United, and they could go one better here.

5. Can the dark horse run another lap?

Rangers were the latest team to fall victim to Slavia Prague's continued emergence as a dark horse for the Europa League title. They've now dispatched with Leicester City in the round of 32 after eliminating OGC Nice in the group stage.

It was testy in Glasgow, but the Czech champions emerged victorious and have also drawn with Barcelona and Inter Milan in recent Champions League seasons.

Arsenal squeezed past both SL Benfica and Olympiacos to get this far and they will need to be even better to beat this well-drilled Slavia side.

6. And everybody else

Chelsea coming up against FC Porto in the Champions League offers manager Thomas Tuchel a route to a second consecutive final after last season with PSG and the Blues' potential semi-final would be against either Real or Liverpool.

Tottenham Hotspur's conquerors Dinamo Zagreb have drawn Villarreal CF in the Europa League and Spanish coach Unai Emery certainly knows a thing or two about UEL triumphs with three titles to his name with Sevilla.

Arguably the most one-sided quarterfinal tie, at least on paper, is that of Granada CF going up against Manchester United after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men knocked out AC Milan with the Spaniards rank outsiders to make it any further than this.