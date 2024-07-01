PARIS -- France are into the UEFA Euro 2024 quarterfinals after a 1-0 win over Belgium in Dusseldorf on Monday but it was as far from convincing as the score line suggests. Les Bleus got it over the line in 90 minutes against the Red Devils, but it required a deflected late Randal Kolo Muani effort to beat Koen Casteels on a day when Mike Maignan was sharp in the French goal. The Belgians created few potential scoring opportunities compared with Didier Deschamps's side, yet he watched France's potential Euro-winning defense ultimately hold firm against Domenico Tedesco's men.

A victory and a place in the final eight, though: why are the pre-tournament favorites so blunt in attack? The answer is not an easy one, nor is it clear-cut, given that this French side has not yet found a settled starting XI with changes and opportunities continually being made. The obvious solitary tactical switch at Dusseldorf Arena -- Kolo Muani on for the once more ineffectual Marcus Thuram -- turned out to be the winning one from Deschamps.

However, it was a temporary fix to a longer-term problem and one which may well decide whether or not Les Bleus can actually win this Euro or not.

Captain Kylian Mbappe, rocking arguably his sturdiest protective face mask of the tournament so far, struggled again through the middle and came to life when positioned on the left. The Real Madrid-bound superstar took it upon himself to find space on that flank towards the end of the first half which resulted in Deschamps stationing him there for the second.

Antoine Griezmann was reinstated to the XI and was more involved creatively than he was in the group stage, but still remains not quite central enough to be the schemer that he usually is. With Thuram reinstated for Bradley Barcola, there was no real change in terms of clinical edge, yet far less of a direct threat without the Paris Saint-Germain man out wide.

Ousmane Dembele might be chaotic by nature, but he does still create chances while Thuram does not do that as well and is yet to actually finish one. With Olivier Giroud no longer trusted to lead the line by Deschamps as he heads towards international retirement, it was no real surprise that the French tactician opted for Kolo Muani.

The Parisien attacker has had a tough year in the capital behind Mbappe, Dembele and Barcola, but still possessed the sort of work rate and directness that few in this France team have. Kolo Muani seized the only real chance that he has been given upon his return to Germany having played there with Eintracht Frankfurt and he took it -- albeit via Jan Vertonghen's own goal deflection.

Perhaps the solution comes further back with midfielder Adrien Rabiot now suspended and arguably not yet at his same level from past international tournaments. That absence forces Deschamps to compensate with Griezmann possibly dropping back next to solid pair Aurelien Tchouameni and N'Golo Kante who overtook Xavi as the European player to have gone the longest undefeated.

has now played more European Championship games without losing than any player in the competition's history, breaking Xavi's record

Logically, this will enable Deschamps to reinstate Dembele without too much fuss, but will he favor the teeth of Barcola or the brawn of Kolo Muani in the quarterfinals? On this evidence, the latter of the two PSG talents is actually possibly not the worst idea as he is the closest thing to the sort of profile that Les Bleus require to get the best out of talisman Mbappe.

Also, despite the excruciating nature of these French games and all of their missed chances so far, the most underrated aspect of this group is its defensive solidity. Few expected an exact replica of the FIFA 2018 World Cup semifinal between these two but it was the same winning blueprint -- minus Samuel Umtiti's brilliantly silly celebration -- from Deschamps.

William Saliba is here to stay with three clean sheets from four outings speaking volumes over his partnership with Dayot Upamecano while Maignan was solid behind steady fullbacks Jules Kounde and Theo Hernandez. Even if Kounde could be more attack-minded and Hernandez less anchored than we saw here, the result is extremely efficient, low-scoring success and progress.

The big question now, is can it be allied with more goals from quarterfinals onwards, and more pertinently: can it be expected to be enough to win a tournament with goals at such a premium?