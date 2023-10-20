Chelsea host Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday with the Blues turning a corner in terms of their form under Mauricio Pochettino ahead of the clash at Stamford Bridge. Top spot beckons for the Gunners with Tottenham Hotspur not playing until Monday, but Mikel Arteta's men are coming up against a Chelsea side that are starting to score goals and win games once more. Pochettino have overseen a three-game winning run across all competitions since losing 1-0 at home to Aston Villa in the Premier League in late September and Arsenal are comfortably the strongest side that the Blues have faced in the league since then. We take a look at what is on the line for Chelsea ahead of this one with a good run of form building and in need of protection ahead of a key run of matches.

Winning momentum

With two Premier League wins and an EFL Cup victory since they last tasted defeat against Villa, Pochettino's men have rediscovered that winning feeling. Both league success came away from Stamford Bridge against Fulham and Burnley but the cup triumph came at home and against the most testing opponents -- Brighton and Hove Albion. That momentum needs to be maintained with Brentford and Blackburn Rovers to come before a brutal five-game run which features Spurs, Manchester City, Newcastle United, Brighton and Manchester United. As many points as possible before then will give Chelsea a better shot at competing against those sides and winning the games against the ones in more questionable form such as United who are not far away in the table at present.

In the goals

With seven goals scored from their past three games, Chelsea have gone from famine to feast in front of goal with three scoreless games followed by this glut. Although four goals were scored in the same game against Burnley with three coming in the second half, the important thing is that the confidence is now flowing in front of goal once more. Nicolas Jackson has scored two of those goals and in two different games with five different scorers of the six goals scored by Chelsea players as one of the goals against the Clarets was an own goal. This prolific run in front of goal must continue regardless of the overall result against Arsenal this weekend.

Defensive solidity

Just as important as the goals at the top end of the field is the ability to keep them out at the other and although Burnley did manage to score first in the 4-1 win last time out, Pochettino's men have kept two clean sheets from their last three games across all competitions. Keeping the Gunners out over 90 minutes will be a tough ask but doing so would be a big boost for a defense which has been hit by a number of injuries so far this season. If Chelsea can keep things tight like they generally have done in recent games, then perhaps they could aim for a draw in this one which would be a great result.

Home form

Of great encouragement ahead of this one is the fact that the toughest opponents faced in the last three games were Brighton which finished in a 1-0 win at Stamford Bridge. Buoyed by that result, Chelsea need to look to keep their recent scoring run going as they search for a first win at home since they beat Luton Town back in late August. With Brentford and Blackburn both coming up at home, this is the start of a three-game run at home and being unbeaten come the trip to Spurs could potentially be huge for Pochettino's side in terms of their ability to keep moving up the table ahead of a tricky run of games.

