On Thursday, a new soccer league kicks off play in America as year three of Baller League global brings the league to the United States for the first time. It began in Germany in 2024 before expanding to England, and now it is hitting America as the league is looking to make waves with Miami hosting.

Here's everything to know.

So, what is Baller League USA?

Featuring six-a-side soccer, there are 10 teams led by star managers such as iShowSpeed, Ronaldinho, Usain Bolt, and Odell Beckham Jr. It's played indoors, but with shifts to make it faster, with the ball not going out of play. Two halves of 15 minutes are played. There is also a unique game-changer moment for the last three minutes of each half. During these times, there may be anything from turning offside off, to having players face off in power plays, but it's sure to offer a unique style of play in the league. With accessible ticket prices and matches streaming on CBS Sports Golazo Network, the hope is that people will tune into the league even if they aren't soccer fans due to its fast-paced and interesting format.

Many in America are aware of the streamers and stars who are backing these teams, and by following them, it offers a gateway into soccer, which league managing director Ged Tarpey recognizes.

"I think everyone's going to get something different out of it when they watch it. But ultimately, I think every single person who watches it, whether they stumble upon it as a soccer fan or they're a fan of, you know, one of their heroes managing one of the teams, I think everybody's going to come in and watch and go, 'Actually, that's a lot of fun. I actually really enjoyed that experience,'" Tarpey said. "And so, you know, I'm excited. It goes as broad as possible. And for as many people as possible to be able to see it. Like I said, it's democratizing the ability for people to watch and consume, and enjoy a beautiful game. That's ultimately what it's all about."

Accessibility is key to soccer, and while the Baller League may not be playing traditional soccer as we know it, that also is part of the appeal as this isn't competing with existing soccer leagues in the United States and will also fill a space before the World Cup kicks off, but that doesn't mean that the league doesn't have goals.

"Ultimately, we're all trying to do the same thing, which is grow the love of the sport in different ways. And I know I'm excited for people in the U.S. to be able to see and consume this new era of football because they're going to see, they're going to enjoy it," Tarpey said. "It's a lot of fun. Fast-paced, lots of goals. And we're going to create new stars, which is going to be even more exciting."

Building off established success

Having already established the league in two countries, they've been able to see what works and help modify that for the United States launch, which will be slightly different than elsewhere. Most leagues have 12 teams, but there will only be 10 in Miami as each matchday will see every team in action with five rapid-fire matches. Taking inspiration from the Kings League, they want to be able to mix the traditional game with entertainment to draw in a younger demographic than what is targeted by most American sports.

The matches will take place in Tropical Park in Miami, which is a multi-use facility where soccer, football, boxing, baseball, and other sports all take place. With everything at a central location and at the same time each week, it will help fans know where they can go to see these matches as a new league looks to get established.

"Some of the criticisms of soccer leveled in the past in this country is like, it's too slow, it's, you know, methodical, a game can end nil-nil. This is not gonna be that," Tarpey said. "Games like, you see the score lines from last night in the UK alone, there was 7-5, there was 7-3, three-all. There's like, there's excitement, there's goals, there's tackles flying in and, you know, I think it's, you know, we call it a new era of soccer. I'm excited for people to see this new era of soccer that is essentially built on an old era of soccer of how soccer used to be played when we were growing up."

Schedule, live stream, how to watch

All times Eastern. Matches available on CBS Sports Golazo Network/YouTube

Matchday 1: Thursday, March 19, 6 p.m. (MD1 will begin on CBS Sports Network following The Golazo Show)

Thursday, March 19, 6 p.m. (MD1 will begin on CBS Sports Network following The Golazo Show) Matchday 2: Thursday, March 26, 6 p.m.

Thursday, March 26, 6 p.m. Matchday 3: Thursday, April 2, 6 p.m.

Thursday, April 2, 6 p.m. Matchday 4: Thursday, April 9, 6 p.m.

Thursday, April 9, 6 p.m. Matchday 5: Thursday, April 16, 6 p.m.

Thursday, April 16, 6 p.m. Matdcay 6: Thursday, April 23, 6 p.m.

Thursday, April 23, 6 p.m. Matchday 7: Thursday, April 30, 6 p.m.

Thursday, April 30, 6 p.m. Matchday 8: Thursday, May 7, 6 p.m.

Thursday, May 7, 6 p.m. Matchday 9: Thursday, May 14, 6 p.m.

Thursday, May 14, 6 p.m. Matchday 10 - Final Four: Sunday, May 28, Time TBD

Watch here!