Saturday's massive, highly anticipated all-English Champions League final between Manchester City and Chelsea from Porto will begin at 3 p.m., ET. In Porto, the kickoff time is 8 p.m. For those fans of the clubs based in the United Kingdom, the match begins as the same time as it does in Porto -- at 8 p.m.

While all of the UCL matches are usually played on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, the final is reserved for the Saturday following the conclusion of the domestic leagues. Both Chelsea and Man City were in action last weekend, with the Blues losing to Aston Villa, while still qualifying for next season's Champions League. City celebrated their league title with a 5-0 win over Everton at the Etihad.

Pre-match press conferences for players and the managers are set for Friday from Portugal.

The match will be played at the Estádio do Dragão in Portugal, home of FC Porto, after it had to be moved out of Istanbul, Turkey, due to the United Kingdom's travel restrictions brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. For more on the move, click here.

How can I watch the match?

To watch the match live, be sure to tune in to CBS, and you can stream it with Paramount+. Coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday with Champions League Today Pregame Show, hosted by Kate Abdo with analysts Jamie Carragher, Micah Richards and plenty more. Clive Tyldesley and Rob Green will be on the call for the big final in Porto.

Date: Saturday, May 29 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Estádio do Dragão -- Porto, Portugal

TV: CBS | Live stream: Paramount+

