On Sunday, one of the world's best national team rivalries will write its next chapter as the United States and Mexico face off in the Concacaf Nations League final in Denver. Both teams are coming off poor victories in the semifinals, failing to impress, with the U.S. getting a late goal from Jordan Siebatcheu to beat Honduras, while El Tri had to suffer through penalty kicks to beat Costa Rica.

The victor claims the trophy and becomes the instant favorite to win another one this summer with the Gold Cup set for next month.

Sunday's final will begin at 9 p.m. ET from Empower Field at Mile High

Here's everything you need to know about the match:

