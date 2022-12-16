The 2022 World Cup officially wraps up on Sunday as Argentina face France in the final. Both teams have won two World Cups, with France having won the last edition, but only one will get the third star above their crest when this one is all said and done. It's expected to be an even, tight match with both teams looking impressive en route to the final, overcoming injuries to be the last two teams standings. Both were viewed as favorites before the cup began, and there's no telling just how electric of final that could be in store.

Here's everything you need to know about when the final will be played:

How to watch and odds

Date: Sunday, Dec. 18 | Time: 10 a.m. ET

Sunday, Dec. 18 | 10 a.m. ET Location: Lusail Iconic Stadium -- Lusail, Qatar

Lusail Iconic Stadium -- Lusail, Qatar TV: FOX, Telemundo and Universo | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

FOX, Telemundo and Universo | fuboTV (try for free) Odds: Argentina +170; Draw: +200; France +180 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Why is it being played in December?



The biggest game in soccer will be held in mid-December for the first time. Traditionally a summer event, the 2022 World Cup made a pivot in the schedule for November and December -- winter months in Qatar -- in order to avoid dangerous temperatures for players. The World Cup final has consistently been staged on Sundays, all but two of the finals have been played on that day.

The mid-winter final is deep in the holiday season for many across the globe. December 18 is also the National Day of Qatar, or Al-Yawm al-Watani li-Qaṭar, which is also known as "Founder's Day." As two teams kick off on December 18, it will also mark one week till Christmas, as well as the start of Hanukkah.

The contenders

France are reigning 2018 World Cup champions and two-time title holders. Argentina have also won the World Cup twice. Brazil entered as a popular pick in search of their sixth, but they were bounced in the quarterfinals on penalty kicks to Croatia.

Here's a look at the nations that were favored coming into the tournament and how many World Cups they have won.

Nation World Cup titles Years Won Brazil 5 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002 France 2 1998, 2018 Argentina 2 1978, 1986 England 1 1966

Third Place



All times Eastern

Saturday, Dec. 17

Croatia vs. Morocco, 10 a.m. (Fox, Telemundo)

Final

Sunday, Dec. 18

Argentina vs. France, 10 a.m. (Fox, Telemundo)