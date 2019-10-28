What to know about new USWNT coach Vlatko Andonovski, who was introduced as Jill Ellis' successor

U.S. Soccer officially introduced Vlatko Andonovski as head coach of the women's national team on Monday. He replaces legendary coach Jill Ellis, who won the last two World Cups with the U.S. and was undefeated in the competition. Andonovski, 43. is one of the most successful coaches in the history of the National Women's Soccer League, tied for second in all-time wins (72) and at the top of the list for most games coaches (165). Below are five things you need to know about the new boss of the women's team.

1. His background

Andonovski coached FC Kansas City to back-to-back NWSL championships in 2014 and 2015, spending five seasons there. He had been the coach of Reign FC for the past two seasons and has also won NWSL Coach of the Year twice.

He was born in the what was then-Yugoslavia (now North Macedonia) and played for some small clubs in Europe before playing in the National Professional Soccer League in the United States as well as in Major Indoor Soccer League.

Andonovski is a former defender who takes pride in defending, physical play and organization.

2. Past success

Andonovski has two titles to his name as a coach, while also winning those two individual awards mentioned above. He was NWSL Coach of the Year this past season, leading the team to a 10-8-6 record and a playoff berth, losing to champion North Carolina Courage in the semifinals. His team scored just 27 goals in 27 games, but conceded only 27 times, having one of the league's best defenses.

3. Early expectations

The expectations early on would be somewhat high considering the talent pool he has at his disposal, and the great, young players on the rise. The most recent squad for the U.S. featured 12 players over the age of 30, so it could get interesting moving forward when looking at potentially giving younger players bigger roles. Some players from the last World Cup may not partake in the next due to expected declines in form, such as 34-year-old Becky Sauerbrunn, 31-year-old Kelley O'Hara, 32-year-old Alli Long, 34-year-old Megan Rapinoe, 31-year-old Tobin Heath and more. But he's got some great young talent to work with like Mallory Pugh, Rose Lavelle and others. And when you are coaching the world's best team, expectations are always high.

4. Is he after some interesting players?

He's reportedly eyeing some talent in Europe, like PSG defender Alana Cook. She's a dual national of the United States and England and is a player he will be focusing on, according to SI. The fact that Andonovski is supposedly looking at dual nationals is a good sign because it could foster more competition inside the squad. Cook is a 22-year-old from Massachusetts who has played for youth national teams in the U.S. She joined PSG earlier this year and is eligible to represent England because her father is British. She was called up to England in September and served as a training player.

5. When's his first real competition?

So, in regards to actual competitive games, it will be in March in the 2020 CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying Championship. That's an eight-team tournament in Guadalajara, Mexico to determine the two CONCACAF participants at the 2020 Summer Olympics. The expectations would certainly be to qualify and get this team at least to the gold medal game.