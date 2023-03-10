Hello weekend! While we're all preparing to set our clocks forward, we here at the Golazo Starting XI newsletter are counting down the days and hours until the launch of CBS Sports Golazo Network, a first-of-its-kind free, 24/7 streaming network in the United States dedicated to the Beautiful Game. Mark your calendars for the April 11 launch!

Igor Mello and Mike Goodman are tag-teaming this special edition of the newsletter to share the ins and outs of this exciting news. Let's get to it!

📺 Top picks

All times U.S./Eastern.

Friday

🇮🇹 Serie A: Spezia vs. Inter, 2:45 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

Saturday

🇮🇹 Serie A: Napoli vs. Atalanta, 12 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

Sunday

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Women's Super League: Chelsea vs. Man United, 8:30 a.m. ➡️ CBS Sports Network

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Women's Super League: Arsenal vs. Reading, 2:45 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇮🇹 Serie A: Juventus vs. Sampdoria, 3:45 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇦🇷 Argentina: River Plate vs. Godoy Cruz, 6:15 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇦🇷 Argentina: Banfield vs. Boca Juniors, 8:30 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

📺 Elsewhere ...

All times U.S./Eastern.

Saturday

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Premier League: Bournemouth vs. Liverpool, 7:30 a.m.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Premier League: Leicester vs. Chelsea, 10 a.m.

🇺🇸 MLS: Charlotte FC vs. Atlanta United, 12 p.m.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Premier League: Crystal Palace vs. Man City, 12:30 a.m.

Sunday

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Premier League: Fulham vs. Arsenal, 10 a.m.

🇺🇸 MLS: LAFC vs. New England Revolution, 10:30 p.m.

⚽ The Forward Line



Meet the 'Morning Footy' crew

CBS Sports Golazo Network

The cat is out of the bag. CBS Sports Golazo Network is coming your way April 11 and it's launching with its flagship morning show "Morning Footy" from 7-9 a.m. ET with a cast of characters covering the ins and outs of the game domestically and overseas. What better way to start the day with a cup of coffee and some "Morning Footy" on your viewing device of choice? Let's get to know the familiar faces of the show:

Susannah Collins: Your "Morning Footy" host, anchoring the program. Collins previously worked at Major League Soccer as a host and reporter and was co-host and co-creator of the league's first women-led podcast "The Call Up."

Your "Morning Footy" host, anchoring the program. Collins previously worked at Major League Soccer as a host and reporter and was co-host and co-creator of the league's first women-led podcast "The Call Up." Nico Cantor: Best known as the host of "The Golazo Show," CBS Sports' live whip-around program for UEFA club competitions on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network, Cantor joins Collins as a host for "Morning Footy." Cantor also contributes as a reporter to CBS Sports' Concacaf coverage and UEFA Champions League Today.

Best known as the host of "The Golazo Show," CBS Sports' live whip-around program for UEFA club competitions on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network, Cantor joins Collins as a host for "Morning Footy." Cantor also contributes as a reporter to CBS Sports' Concacaf coverage and UEFA Champions League Today. Charlie Davies: The retired United States men's national team forward has served as a studio analyst for CBS Sports' Concacaf coverage and will do the same for "Morning Footy." Davies, a former analyst for both Major League Soccer and the New England Revolution, is also part of the CBS Sports "In Soccer We Trust" podcast with former USMNT players Jimmy Conrad and Heath Pearce.

The retired United States men's national team forward has served as a studio analyst for CBS Sports' Concacaf coverage and will do the same for "Morning Footy." Davies, a former analyst for both Major League Soccer and the New England Revolution, is also part of the CBS Sports "In Soccer We Trust" podcast with former USMNT players Jimmy Conrad and Heath Pearce. Alexis Guerreros: Co-host and creator of "The Cooligans," a soccer-comedy podcast, Guerreros enters the fray as an analyst for the morning show. He's been a professional comedian for 13 years with multiple sketches on Comedy Central under his built, as well as voicing three characters on Netflix's iconic animated comedy, "BoJack Horseman."

Co-host and creator of "The Cooligans," a soccer-comedy podcast, Guerreros enters the fray as an analyst for the morning show. He's been a professional comedian for 13 years with multiple sketches on Comedy Central under his built, as well as voicing three characters on Netflix's iconic animated comedy, "BoJack Horseman." Jenny Chiu: The former Mexican women's national team player rounds out the crew as a reporter on the show, providing the latest updates from the top stories of the day from the world of soccer. Chiu has served as a reporter on a number of properties across CBS Sports, including Champions League, Europa League, Concacaf and the NWSL.

And remember, all of your soccer needs -- from Champions League to Serie A to NWSL and so much more -- are available on Paramount+.

🔗 Midfield Link Play

CBS Sports Golazo Network: What to know

Outside of the network featuring a weekday morning show, you can expected news coverage, live matches, soccer highlights and so much more. We'll have something for everyone, no matter if you're a diehard or are just getting into the Beautiful Game. Here's the gist:

It's free

It's round-the-clock soccer coverage, 24 hours a day, seven days a week

It's available on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports app, Pluto TV and Paramount+

Did I mention it's free?

We're not done. The CBS Sports Golazo Network will have re-airs and provide pre- and post-game analysis from big games. You can also expect magazine shows, films from Paramount+ and original programming, including "Stories From the Beautiful Game." That includes "The Only," a documentary focused on U.S. women's star goalkeeper Briana Scurry, "Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In," and "Black And White Stripes: The Juventus Story."

Stay tuned for more details to come ahead of the April 11 launch.

Production is led by Pete Radovich, VP of Production and Creative Director of CBS Sports, as well as Mike Nastri, the network's producer. Harold Bryant is the executive producer of CBS Sports.

🔗 And remember, all of your soccer needs -- from Champions League to Serie A to NWSL and so much more -- are available on Paramount+. 📺 You can try one month free by using the code: ADVANCE.

