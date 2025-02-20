The NWSL will expand during the 2026 season with Denver the 16th franchise of the league, but what will their name be? Well, that depends on what the fanbase chooses.

A voting contest has been introduced, and fans have a chance to name the club they plan on supporting for the foreseeable future. It's a somewhat different approach than Boston NWSL took in their name launch. Boston NWSL is the 15th franchise set to join the league with Denver in 2026. The Boston club unveiled "BOS Nation FC" alongside a marketing campaign -- a now deadlinked "TooManyBalls.com," -- and has since faced backlash over the name and rollout.

Denver NWSL has already set league records and currently holds the biggest expansion fee at $110 million, and they recently surpassed 5,000 season ticket deposits, striking 5,280 commitments in just three days -- the quickest the threshold has ever been met for an expansion franchise.

"From day one, we've said that this club belongs to Colorado, and we're putting that into action by letting our fans help shape its identity," said Rob Cohen, controlling owner of Denver NWSL. "We're building something special here—an elite women's soccer club that represents the strength, spirit, and diversity of this community. This is the chance for fans to make their mark on history."

Fans will be able to vote on a shortlist of six names with an option for a write-in. The names range from simple Denver FC to names that reference Denver's famous mountains and every option includes the letters "FC" attached for Football Club.

Here's the official shortlist:

Denver NWSL club name shortlist