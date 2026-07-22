What you missed during World Cup: Jose Mourinho back at Real Madrid, Tottenham's spending spree, Barca moves

While the World Cup was underway, it may have been hard to keep up with the global soccer world, but that doesn't mean that it stood still. Mohamed Salah is still in search of his next club after departing Liverpool, but there are plenty of moves that have happened or could be set to go through as money continues to burn holes in the pockets of Premier League sides. From the LaLiga title race where Jose Mourinho is back to try and topple Barcelona to Tottenham being a surprisingly high spender in the Premier League, there's plenty to catch up on that has happened over the past month.

So let's get to it:

Barcelona's striker search

While Barca players were playing a significant part in the World Cup, Hansi Flick and the club weren't planning to sit still and see what happens in the market. One of their most important moves is one that the club opted not to do, as Marcus Rashford returned to Manchester United following his loan to be replaced by Anthony Gordon. While Gordon has a lot in common with Ferran Torres, being able to operate as a striker or a winger, he does both at a high level, which he showcased at the World Cup for England.

Flick will be able to use Gordon in multiple positions, which is critical for Flick's fluid attack. With Robert Lewandowski now in Chicago, there's a real opening at striker. Torres will have a role, but with Barcelona looking to win the Champions League this campaign, they'll need something to put them over the top. That's why they've been chasing Julian Alvarez. Atletico Madrid have publicly said that the striker isn't for sale, but when Barcelona call, players usually answer. Adding Alvarez to an already star-studded attack with Lamine Yamal and Raphinha would give Barcelona quite a potent trio, but even if they don't get the Atleti man, this is an improved squad. Also, worth noting for United States men's national team fans, goalkeeper Diego Kochen has gone on loan to newly promoted Lyngby in the Danish Superliga, where he'll get to play first-team soccer.

The Special One has returned

Jose Mourinho is back with Real Madrid, and everything has been turned upside down. While major outgoings have yet to happen, considering how many additions have been made to the squad, something will have to give sooner rather than later. It should come as no surprise that Mourinho's first focus has been on the defense, adding Marc Cucurella, Denzel Dumfries, and Ibrahima Konate. That leaves the question of how Trent Alexander-Arnold will be utilized, and your guess is as good as mine. Bernardo Silva will also be a strong addition to the midfield, but it doesn't fix the fact that Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe both want to occupy similar spaces in the squad.

Endrick will return from his loan to Lyon in France, looking to win a starting role, and Arda Guler will also want to hold down a spot in midfield. While the Champions League provides time for rotation, there are only so many games to go around the squad and how Mourinho balances that will be critical to his Real Madrid legacy. The job is to get the LaLiga title back from Barcelona and win a Champions League title. On paper, the squad can get those things done, but when Real Madrid will now have employed three managers in less than 13 months, there's plenty to be done for Mourinho to get his system going. Oh, and Real Madrid also wants Michael Olise.

How will all this happen? It likely won't, but it still makes for great soccer theater because even when Mourinho doesn't succeed at a club, it'll be a grand show, even when Real Madrid's expectations are so high. Despite completing an undefeated season with Benfica in Portugal, Mourinho wasn't able to lead them back to the Champions League, finishing third. Margins are even thinner in LaLiga with such a settled Barcelona squad to catch.

Tottenham's De Zerbi makeover

The busiest team in the Premier League is none other than ... Tottenham? Finishing just outside of the relegation zone for two consecutive seasons, Roberto De Zerbi is pushing to ensure that doesn't happen again. Talented young players Luka Vuskovic and Will Lankshear have departed, but when you can get 20 million plus for young players, usually it's worth doing. Sure, those are moves that the club could look bad for in the future, but when De Zerbi needs to win now and without European competition this season, it creates a scenario where Tottenham have a large opportunity to finish in the top four, but there also aren't a lot of games to go around for members of the squad that may be further down the pecking order.

The incomings have been numerous, with Sandro Tonali, Matheus Fernandes, Jan Paul van Hecke, Marcos Senesi, and Andrew Robertson all joining the club, and it doesn't seem like they're done. Dominic Solanke didn't even log 1,500 Premier League minutes last season due to numerous injuries, which is the first time since 2018-19 that he has been below that number, and there are fair questions about whether he can lead the line this season. Captain Cristian Romero is also expected to depart, although the defense has gotten plenty of bodies in during the offseason, so they should be covered.

Tonali and Fernandes cost quite a lot of money, but Tottenham won't care if they're able to lead the club back to Champions League soccer. There's pressure on De Zerbi with all this spending, but if the bounce that helped avoid relegation can stay coming into a new season, this can be one of the most improved squads in the world.

Midfielders on the move

Manchester City have secured Elliot Anderson for a whopping $154 million, while Morgan Rogers has made the move to Chelsea for $156 million (at current exchange rates). Both of these are massive moves as new managers Enzo Maresca and Xabi Alonso look to put their stamp on clubs. Anderson helps take pressure off of Rodri in the City midfield while providing a strong box-to-box presence to prepare for life after Pep Guardiola. While Rogers is yet another winger added to Chelsea, he can also play centrally alongside another 10 like Cole Palmer. That would help Alonso replicate his Bayer Leverkusen system with a new club, providing Chelsea with serious upside if the players adjust to his management style.

Bruno Fernandes may not need to play in a double pivot much longer at United. With Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos joining, United have seriously added to their midfield depth upon their own return to Champions League play. Still having Kobbie Mainoo, it gives Michael Carrick plenty of options behind a talented attack. There's certainly more to come, but this is all a good start.