It's over between AS Roma and Jose Mourinho, after the Portuguese coach was sacked by the American owner Dan Friedkin after losing the derby against Lazio and then to AC Milan last Sunday. Mourinho leaves the Giallorossi after two and half years in charge, and after winning the club's first UEFA trophy in 2022, the Conference League, but also after some disappointing performances and results in the first part of the current season.

The iconic images of Mourinho celebrating with AS Roma fans around the streets of Rome after winning their first UEFA European title in history will be forever in the memories of the club and the fans, but it's now time for the Portuguese coach to rest a little and think about his next chapter: Where should we expect to see him in the future?

Mourinho turned down offers last year

Mourinho had the chance to leave AS Roma twice in the past twelve months, but both times he decided to stay in charge at the club where he signed a three-year deal back in May 2021. In January 2023, the Portuguese national team tried to appoint Mourinho after the 2022 Qatar World Cup, but the Special One decided to stay in charge, additionally dismissing all the rumors about a potential USMNT job as well.

And then, after losing the Europa League final against Sevilla in May 2023 with AS Roma, multiple Saudi clubs approached Mourinho. In particular, Al Hilal offered him around €30 million per season, but Mourinho decided to refuse that bid and stayed in charge at Roma, after promising that to his fans and to the players after the Europa League defeat.

Earlier this season, Mourinho said many times that he was ready to sit down and talk with the Friedkin family about a contract extension at the club, but those talks never started, which suggested that the idea of the owners was to part ways at the end of the 2023-24 season. That time-table was moved up on Tuesday with the AC Milan game on January 16 being Mourinho's last in charge.

Mourinho likely to entertain offers after Euros

It's almost certain that Mourinho will now wait at least for the summer for his new chapter, waiting for clubs and maybe national teams to make the right call. Saudi clubs will probably try again to bring the "Special One," to the Pro Leaugue, but it will also be interesting to see what will happen at the 2024 UEFA Euro that will take place in Germany this summer. Depending on the results, some jobs might be available after the tournament, but Mourinho would have in that case to wait a bit more, risking to lose the chance to be on a bench next year.

Other options, such as PSG, that had Mourinho on their list last summer, or Premier League clubs, look unlikely today as things stand. However, if there is one thing we know about Mourinho, it's that we can expect anything from him, and what today looks unlikely, can become reality tomorrow before you know it. Nobody could imagine him at AS Roma, after his spells at Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham, but he surprised everyone and made his comeback in Italy more than ten years after winning the Treble with Inter. It's now time to get some rest, but be ready because he will be back, the only question now is where.