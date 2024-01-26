The 2023-24 Premier League season marks the end of an era for Liverpool, as manager Jurgen Klopp has announced that he will be stepping down after the conclusion of the season. While this era is still unfolding, with Liverpool currently leading the league and in the EFL Cup final, as well as competing for Europa League and FA Cup honors, regardless of how the season concludes, it will be remembered as a legendary run. Klopp has secured numerous honors, most notably a Premier League and Champions League title, while engaging in a compelling rivalry with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City at the pinnacle of soccer.

Over the past almost nine years, Klopp has transformed Liverpool, leaving the team in a much-improved position compared to when he first joined. He began with a defensive lineup featuring Alberto Moreno, Mamadou Sakho, Martin Skrtel, and Nathaniel Clyne in an away draw against Tottenham. The current team boasts players like Andrew Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, and Trent Alexander-Arnold, reflecting Klopp's ability to revitalize the squad with youth talent. This team is now well-equipped for success in their next chapter.

As Klopp departs, the question arises: what's next for him?

As a man who can walk into any open job in the world and set up shop tomorrow if he wants, what Klopp does next will be fascinating but it's worth looking at why he's departing Liverpool.

"It is that I am, how can I say it, running out of energy," Klopp said. "I have no problem now, obviously, I knew it already for longer that I will have to announce it at one point, but I am absolutely fine now. I know that I cannot do the job again and again and again and again."

While Klopp didn't say that he won't manage again, he did say he won't manage again for at least a little while. "No club, no country for the next year. No other English club ever. Even if I have nothing to eat, it will not happen." So, that narrows it down some. When he does come back, where might he go?

A natural successor for Julian Nagelsmann

The German Football Association (DFB) may have stumbled upon the best situation entirely by accident. After signing Julian Nagelsmann to a short-term contract that will see him manage the team through the 2024 Euros, there was no concrete plan for who would oversee Germany during the 2026 World Cup if they were to qualify. Nagelsmann intends to continue coaching a club side in the near future, hence the short-term contract, but for Germany, it would mean going back to the drawing board. At the moment, that shortlist should only include one name, and that's Klopp.

This might imply that Germany could find itself with an interim manager for the next season, a situation that didn't end well for Brazil when they seemed to be waiting for Carlo Ancelotti to leave Real Madrid, dream that never materialized. However, it would be worth it if it results in a World Cup managed by Klopp. The DFB does have an advantage that Brazil didn't have, being able to speak to Klopp. If he wishes to return to management after a break, this could be a good way for him to ease back in while also enjoying watching soccer worldwide without day-to-day management duties. Klopp would also play a role in shaping Germany's soccer future while contemplating what might be next for him, and this could go in two directions.

La Liga Giants calling

While Klopp ruled out managing in the Premier League ever again he didn't rule out coaching in any league and when Barcelona and Real Madrid call, people listen. Imagining Klopp getting into spats over La Liga referees could be quite amusing after he has called out the state of VAR and refereeing in the Premier League multiple times but Real Madrid could be a potential future destination to follow Ancelotti one day. It doesn't make much sense for Klopp to go to Barcelona considering the front office issues that they have sorting out finances, player signings, and a future direction but Madrid is a well-oiled machine.

Especially if Kylian Mbappe is in the mix, it could be appealing to dominate all of soccer for the next few years with a club that has the deepest pockets in the world while also still keeping an eye on youth development. It's not exactly a job where Klopp can kick back as pressure to win is sky-high in Madrid, but it could be quite fun.

An American adventure

Mentioning America would lead to speculation that Klopp could end up replacing Gregg Berhalter as the manager of the USMNT but let's quash that one. Not only would Klopp be out of the affordability range of the United States Soccer Federation, but it would also take a catastrophic collapse by Berhalter over the next few years. Catastrophe and the USMNT can't be separated but it's a very unlikely scenario. One that could happen post 2026 is a world where Klopp has to learn about Designated Players, Targeted Allocation Money, General Allocation Money, and salary caps to manage in Major League Soccer.

While travel demands are greater than those of the Premier League, MLS is an open league where Klopp can have fun trying to forge a new legacy. It's already well suited to his style of play and after Lionel Messi moved to MLS nothing should be ruled out of the possibility of things that are within reach for the league. After chasing decorated players, pulling decorated managers is one of the next things that MLS needs to do to join the top leagues in the world so why can't a deep pocket team give Klopp a call in a few years to see what he's up to?