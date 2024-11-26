Marta, the Brazilian international soccer superstar, added another trophy to her award case on Saturday. The 38-year-old midfielder can now add the NWSL Championship to her long list of sporting achievements. An eight-year journey to the title came down to No. 1 seeded Orlando Pride and second place Washington Spirit in the biggest game of the year, and a lone goal by Barbra Banda was the difference maker.

The title is another record marker for the Pride, along with an unbeaten streak, it is the first championship for the city of Orlando. The Florida community is set to honor the club with a parade on Monday where fans will get a chance to celebrate their local team and get a glimpse of Marta with uncertainty around her next steps. The veteran hinted at uncertainty ahead of the championship final.

"No matter what happens in the final, this season, for me and for the team, has been the best season so far. Orlando never had played a consistent game as we have done in this season from beginning to end," Marta told CBS as she began to hold back tears.

"It's crazy sometimes to find an explanation, like 'How?' I think for me, it's special because it's the answer that I try to find every single year because from 2017, I am the only player that is still on the team. I ask myself 'Why? Why am I still looking to do something special here, you know?' Eight years. In my life, there was always something crazy. The first time I won [FIFA World Player of the Year], of course, I was much younger than I am now, but I did it for five times [in a row], then took a break and won it after eight years. It's been eight years here with Orlando, and it's the first time that we go to a final. It's a coincidence, but I don't know. It's some answer for me, for myself. Why am I still here? Why am I looking to build something special for this team? I don't know if I'm going to be here next year, but I'm already so happy with what I have given to the club and the players."

So, with lingering questions about where her career will take her next, let's take a look at what might come next for Marta

Vacation

From someone who always brings fun energy, Marta also flat-out said she needed a vacation after this season. Winning is awesome, but it so clearly zaps one's stamina and takes everything. It's always after the big games that we find out the aches and pains that players pushed through to get to their big moments, and Orlando, had several of them this year. So primarily, the player will take some time off before any big decisions.

Semi-retirement with Brazil

Marta began taking steps away from the international stage ahead of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. Ahead of the tournament in Australia and New Zealand, she announced that it would be her final World Cup performance, but kept the door open to the Olympics with the Summer Games immediately following the World Cup.

After making the Olympic roster with Brazil, she reiterated that the tournament would be her final Olympics with Brazil. It signaled perhaps that her career would come to a close on major global stages, though she has only hinted at international retirement and has not made an official decision, and joked that she almost made the roster that went to Australia to close out the calendar year.

Free Agency

Ahead of the 2023 season, Orlando signed Marta to a two-year contract, through 2024. It was a key signing that came one month after the Pride promoted Seb Hines from interim to official head coach and signaled a commitment by the club to the long-time player who was still rehabbing from an ACL injury at the time.

Option 1: Return to Orlando

While free agency is still relatively new to the league, the Pride and Marta, have re-upped together fairly seamlessly in the past. She has been vocal about the city becoming a home to her, its Brazilian community, and a place she'd like to stay. She and the club are also no strangers to one-year deals with options. It could be the most likely outcome between the two sides but there are always different options for a player in free agency.



Option 2: Other NWSL teams

At 38 years old, casuals would assume that team options are limited, but that's not necessarily the case for Marta. She's coming off her best NWSL season with 11 goals scored and the savvy attacker is just as effective in creating for her teammates as well.

A club team that wants to find value and productivity while landing a marquee name on a short deal could find themselves in the mix for Marta's services. West coast teams Angel City FC or San Diego Wave FC come to mind as potential landing grounds to extend the Brazilian's time in the United States. Bay FC could also be an option as the expansion franchise enters its sophomore season off a quarterfinal appearance and looks for its next big signing.

Option 3: Retirement?

A final option is just retirement altogether, but after getting a taste of the glory, maybe Marta will give it one more shot.