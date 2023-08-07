Welcome to a new week! The Women's World Cup continues to deliver on the drama with a penalty shootout win for England and a red card, a timely return for Sam Kerr, and the continuing fallout from the U.S. women's national team's earliest tournament exit. I'm Pardeep Cattry with the latest in the last daily edition of the Golazo Starting XI newsletter.

🥅 Women's World Cup latest results

Round of 16: England 0, Nigeria 0 (England advance 4-2 on penalties)

Round of 16: Australia 2, Denmark 0

📺 Footy Fix

All times U.S./Eastern

Round of 16: Colombia vs. Jamaica, 4 a.m. ➡️ FS1

Round of 16: France vs. Morocco, 7 a.m. ➡️ FS1

⚽ World Cup today: What to know

Now what for the USWNT coaching job: Following the USWNT's round of 16 exit yesterday, Vlatko Andonvoski's post-match press conference read like closing remarks on his time as the head coach. Though he felt it "selfish" to speculate on his future, he defended his World Cup approach, per ESPN: "I never came into this job, never came in the locker room with the mindset or do something to save my job. … I was always focused on doing my job in the best possible manner to prepare this team for the challenges that they have in front and to prepare them to represent our country in the best possible manner. That was the only thing that was in my focus. And it won't change. It will never change." He also noted that the team has a "bright future," per The Athletic.

Someone other than Andonvoski will likely be tasked with living up to the team's potential, with the Olympics less than a year away as the countdown to the 2027 World Cup officially begins, and inquiring minds already want to know who that person might be. OL Reign coach Laura Harvey, who was a contender for the gig when Andonvoski got it, was asked about the potential job opening last night. She played things very professionally, per the Philadelphia Inquirer: "Right now, my focus is solely on the Reign. … I love it here." She did, though, add that it's "an honor" to be in consideration.

England, Australia advance: England narrowly escaped a hard-fought match with Nigeria through a penalty shootout victory, but the new World Cup favorites will have plenty to examine before their next match. Nigeria's defensive organization stifled England's attack, including in-form forward Lauren James, and limited them to 12 shots, four on target, and an expected goals tally of 0.9. Nigeria, meanwhile, had plenty of looks on goal and took 20 shots, and though they only landed two on frame, they posted an xG of 1.1. Despite the round of 16 exit, Nigeria coach Randy Waldrum believed he "gave some teams … a blueprint of how to approach" England.

The reigning European champs did not come out of the match unscathed, though. James picked up a red card for stepping on Michelle Alozie and will miss the next game, and midfielder Keira Walsh left the match with a limp just 10 days after picking up a knee injury. Head coach Sarina Wiegman, though, said Walsh is "okay."

By contrast, Australia's round of 16 match went fairly smoothly. The hosts dominated in almost every category and scored the goals to back it up, first through Caitlin Foord in the 29th minute and then Hayley Raso in the 70th minute. The team has figured out how to win without Sam Kerr, but that may soon be an issue of the past -- the Australia star played her first minutes at this World Cup when she came on in the 80th minute, and even took a shot during her brief cameo.

Round of 16 wraps up: Awaiting England and Australia are the winners of tomorrow's games, which will conclude the round of 16. Colombia and Jamaica each eye their first Women's World Cup quarterfinal in a matchup that will see breakout star Linda Caicedo take on a Jamaican backline that has yet to concede a goal. France, meanwhile, aim to assert their claim as title contenders against World Cup newcomers Morocco, who hope to keep their historic streak as the first Arab nation at the tournament alive.

