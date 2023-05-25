We are into the final few weeks of the European soccer season with some leagues even coming to an end this weekend. League winners are yet to be confirmed in Germany and France while no league's relegation spots are completely locked in just yet. There are still domestic and continental cup titles to be won -- notably across all three UEFA competitions -- and no shortage of final-day drama to come.

We look at the key dates, remaining games and what is at stake.

Serie A top-four race

Fiorentina vs. Roma, Saturday at 12 p.m. ET on Paramount+

In Serie A, Juventus' late points deducting has not been greeted kindly by Jose Mourinho who is facing a pivotal few days in the Italian capital. The Portuguese is trying to lead the Giallorossi to UEFA Europa League success off the back of last year's Europa Conference League triumph but needs to guarantee a continental spot just in case Roma lose out to UEL specialists Sevilla. Beaten Coppa Italia finalists Fiorentina are up this weekend with Juve poised to move Mourinho's men out of European contention if they do not take all three points.

Bundesliga final day

Saturday, 9:30 a.m. ET

Bochum vs. Bayer Leverkusen

Borussia Dortmund vs. Mainz

Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Augsburg

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Freiburg

Koln vs. Bayern Munich

RB Leipzig vs. Schalke

Union Berlin vs. Werder Bremen

Stuttgart vs. Hoffenheim

Wolfsburg vs. Hertha Berlin

There promises to be major drama in the last round of Bundesliga games with Borussia Dortmund on the verge of their first German title in over 10 years and Bayern Munich staring down the barrel at a trophyless season relying on help from Mainz. RB Leipzig cannot impact the title race but they can have a big say whether or not Schalke 04 go straight back down to the second tier with relegated Hertha Berlin or survive on the final day and potentially drag VfB Stuttgart down at the last minute. Dortmund vs. Mainz, Leipzig vs. Schalke and Koln vs. Bayern all promise to be equally unmissable -- BVB lock up the league with a win or with a draw or loss as long as Bayern do not win.

Ligue 1 title clincher?

Strasbourg vs. PSG, Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Logically, this is the one where Paris Saint-Germain should confirm their historic 11th Ligue 1 title with a point or better. RC Lens would need a massive goal swing and for PSG to lose both of their remaining games to stand any chance of snatching the French crown, but a loss on the road could set the final day of Championnat action up to be exciting. Elsewhere, Nantes need to beat European hopefuls Lille to steer clear of the drop and time is running out for Olympique Lyonnais to make it into the UEFA spots.

Premier League Decision Day

Sunday, 11:30 a.m. ET

Aston Villa vs. Brighton

Everton vs. Bournemouth

Leeds vs. Tottenham

Brentford vs. Manchester City

Manchester United vs. Fulham

Chelsea vs. Newcastle

Leicester City vs. West Ham

Arsenal vs. Wolves

Southampton vs. Liverpool

Crystal Palace vs. Nottingham Forest

Sunday is the final round of Premier League action with European spots and relegation places still to be decided. Manchester United might have a Champions League spot sewn up by then, but Aston Villa need to beat already qualified Brighton and Hove Albion to reach the Europa Conference League under Unai Emery while the drop zone hinges upon Everton's ability to beat Bournemouth at home with Leicester City and Leeds United needing a Cherries win to have a chance of surviving.

More Serie A top-four race

Juventus vs. Milan, Sunday at 2:45 p.m. ET on Paramount+

Arguably the biggest league fixture left anywhere in Europe, Juve's latest points deduction has knocked them out of the European spots while Milan are sliding out of Champions League contention and could yet drop out of Europe altogether depending on results elsewhere. Neither team can afford to lose this one and the stakes are unexpectedly high with a big name guaranteed to miss out on continental soccer unless Roma win the Europa League.

La Liga top-four race

Atletico Madrid vs. Sociedad, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

The race to finish third should get decided here with Atletico Madrid still able to overhaul bitter rivals Real for second spot while Real Sociedad can only finish third now and are almost guaranteed to finish in the top four. A point would be good enough for the Basques while Atleti need to keep the pressure on Real ahead of the final round of games.

Europa League final

AS Roma vs. Sevilla, Wednesday, May 31 at 3 p.m. ET on Paramount+

Mourinho's second successive European final with Roma up against Europa League specialists Sevilla promises to be an excellent encounter. Perhaps most intriguing of all is that this one comes before the end of both La Liga and Serie A's seasons so both will have to finish their domestic campaigns knowing the outcome of this final. As things stand, both could finish in a European place or narrowly miss out so the stakes are even higher when the two meet in Budapest next week.

FA Cup final

Manchester City vs. Manchester United, Saturday, June 3 at 10 a.m. ET

Part two of the potential treble for Pep Guardiola's Manchester City is the FA Cup final against bitter rivals Manchester United. The Red Devils did the same treble back in 1999 and Erik ten Hag's men could deny City a slice of history here. However, if the Premier League champions make it a domestic double, then only Inter can derail Guardiola and City from achieving their dreams.

Ligue 1 final day

Saturday, June 3 at 3 p.m. ET

Ajaccio vs. Marseille

Auxerre vs. Lens

Brest vs. Rennes

Lorient vs. Strasbourg

Monaco vs. Toulouse

Nantes vs. Angers

Nice vs. Lyon

PSG vs. Clermont

Reims vs. Montpellier

Troyes vs. Lille

This one could either concern the title, Champions League spots and relegation or none of the three -- much depends on this weekend's results. PSG should have their 11th title sewn up before they host Clermont while Lens are likely to clinch a UCL place before traveling to relegation battlers Auxerre who will hope that Nantes have already dropped out of the topflight in the fourth and final relegation spot.

La Liga final day

Sunday, June 4 at 1 p.m. ET

Celta Vigo vs. Barcelona

Elche vs. Cadiz

Espanyol vs. Almeria

Mallorca vs. Rayo Vallecano

Osasuna vs. Girona

Real Betis vs. Valencia

Real Madrid vs. Athletic Club

Real Sociedad vs. Sevilla

Real Valladolid vs. Getafe

Villarreal vs. Atletico Madrid

There is an outside chance that three of the top four spots are still in play come the final day while Sevilla will hope to sneak into the top seven at the last minute. Valencia could yet be dragged into the relegation mire despite taking three points against Real Madrid too, so there could be plenty to look forward to on this one with a dose of double-day goodness given that Serie A finishes around the same time.

Serie A final day

Sunday, June 4 at 1:30 p.m. ET on Paramount+

Milan vs. Verona

Atalanta vs. Monza

Cremonese vs. Salernitana

Empoli vs. Lazio

Lecce vs. Bologna

Napoli vs. Sampdoria

Roma vs. Spezia

Sassuolo vs. Fiorentina

Torino vs. Inter

Udinese vs. Juventus

The final day in Italy should largely be shaped by Roma, Juve and possibly Atalanta with the stakes high for any of those clubs potentially missing out. Milan are not yet qualified for UCL while Verona, Spezia and Lecce will be furiously fighting against dropping out of the league on the final day along with Cremonese and Sampdoria. Keep an eye on Roma who face Fiorentina, then Sevilla in the Europa League final, then Spezia on the final day -- it could make or break Mourinho's season.

Europa Conference League final



Fiorentina vs. West Ham, Wednesday, June 7 at 3 p.m. ET on Paramount+

Fiorentina vs. West Ham United is the second of the three European finals with Italian representation in each one. Vincenzo Italiano has seen his side lose one final in the Coppa Italia to Inter and will not want to miss both. Equally, David Moyes' future with the Hammers could depend on how they fare in Prague. Might Declan Rice be signing off a West Ham captain with a trophy?

Champions League final

Manchester City vs. Inter Milan, Saturday, June 10 at 3 p.m. ET on Paramount+

Manchester City vs. Inter in Istanbul is the big one that everybody has waited for since the semifinals. By the time it arrives, we will know if the treble is still a possibility for Guardiola's men as we will also know in Simeone Inzaghi's side secured their probable top four finish in Italy. The Nerazzurri won the UCL last back in 2010 while City's closest call was the 2021 final when Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea edged them. Either way, this one promises to be historic.