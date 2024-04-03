Inter are on the verge of winning the 2023-24 Serie A title, the first one in three years. After winning the 2020-21 Scudetto under Antonio Conte, the Nerazzurri failed to clinch the title with Simone Inzaghi in his first two seasons in charge, when, first AC Milan, and then Napoli last year won the Serie A championship. However, after an exciting run that started last August, the Italian manager is now close to winning his first Serie A title as head coach. By winning the title this season, the Nerazzurri will win their 20th title in history, becoming the only second Italian side after Juventus to win the so-called "second star."

Inter are currently at the top of the Serie A table with a 14-point advantage on AC Milan, and 20 points on Juventus. With eight games left before the end of the current season, there are still 24 points available for all the teams involved, but there are also two key games between Inter and AC Milan on April 21 and a week later the one between Juventus and AC Milan. If AC Milan will win all the next games, Inter need at least 14 points to be sure about winning the title and can actually make it happen against the city rivals in the Derby della Madonnina next month, a day that no Inter fan around the world would forget.

The Nerazzurri can potentially win before that day, but both AC Milan and Juventus need to lose all the games they have to make that happen, while Inter win against Udinese and Cagliari. Also, Inzaghi's side might also win the title a week after the Derby della Madonnina, when AC Milan will visit Juventus at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, or the one after against Sassuolo away. Let's now take a look at the schedule to figure out when Inter can actually win the title:

Inter - 79 points

Upcoming games: Udinese (A), Cagliari (H), AC Milan (A), Torino (H), Sassuolo (A), Frosinone (A), Lazio (H), Verona (A).

AC Milan - 65 points

Upcoming games: Lecce (H), Sassuolo (A), Inter (H), Juventus (A), Genoa (H), Cagliari (H), Torino (A), Salernitana (H).

Juventus - 59 points

Upcoming games: Fiorentina (H), Torino (A), Cagliari (A), AC Milan (H), AS Roma (A), Salernitana (H), Bologna (A), Monza (H).

Which records can Inter still break?

Inter can still set some incredible records, such as the one of the most points scored in one season. The current record is held by Antonio Conte's Juventus during the 2011-12 season with 102 points. Inter currently have 79 points and need to take at least 23 points in the next eight games. The Nerazzurri can also still achieve the best goal difference in the history of the league with 73 (they are currently at 57 after 30 games), the best defense (14 goals conceded so far, 20 is the record), most away wins (16, they currently have 12) and finally the record for clean sheets per season (21, they are currently at 19).