When can Liverpool clinch Premier League title? Reds closing in after win vs. Bournemouth, Man City loss
Liverpool, despite a poor run of form recently, is on the title's doorstep
Liverpool's undefeated Premier League run may be over, but the title celebration is getting closer. A week after losing to Watford, the Reds are now just two wins away from claiming the crown. They beat Bournemouth 2-1 on Saturday and then second-place Manchester City lost to Manchester United on Sunday.
With the season set to finish in May, all signs point to Liverpool likely clinching the title by early April. Here's the schedule in the league, the earliest they can win the title and what the most likely scenario is.
Liverpool's remaining Premier League schedule
- March 16: at Everton
- March 21: vs. Crystal Palace
- April 5: at Manchester City
- April 12: vs. Aston Villa
- April 20: at Brighton
- April 25: vs. Burnley
- May 2: at Arsenal
- May 9: vs. Chelsea
- May 17: at Newcastle
What's the earliest the team can win the league?
Liverpool is just six points from the title, and there is a chance the team could win the league before playing again. Manchester City -- the only other team mathematically still alive in the title race -- plays twice before Liverpool plays again. City plays Arsenal on Wednesday and then Burnley on Saturday before the Reds play Everton next Monday. If City loses both games, Liverpool clinches the title on Saturday. If City loses either game and Liverpool beats Everton, the Reds would clinch on Monday.
How many points does Liverpool need on its own?
Not factoring in anything that Manchester City does, winning just two of the remaining nine games will clinch the title on their own. Of course, the Reds can also win the title just by seeing Manchester City drop six more points, too.
Is Liverpool going to be the earliest crowned champion?
It's looking like it. The record for earliest Premier League title win belongs to the 2000-01 Manchester United team that win it on April 14. Even with the defeat to Watford, the Reds are on pace to break the record by a couple days.
-
WATCH: United scores crazy goal vs. City
This goal sealed a 2-0 win for United
-
Juve vs. Inter preview
This match was rescheduled due to coronavirus
-
Man. United vs. Man. City preview
Another chapter in the long history of the Manchester Derby will be written on Sunday
-
USWNT vs. Spain preview
The U.S. is looking for its second win of the competition
-
Real Madrid vs. Real Betis preview
Los Blancos need to win to jump Barca
-
Chelsea vs. Everton preview
The Blues are riding high after beating Liverpool in the FA Cup
-
Manchester United takes down City
United put together a fine performance to beat City again
-
Chelsea knocks Liverpool out of FA Cup
Liverpool has now gone back-to-back games without scoring