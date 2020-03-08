When can Liverpool clinch Premier League title? Reds closing in after win vs. Bournemouth, Man City loss

Liverpool's undefeated Premier League run may be over, but the title celebration is getting closer. A week after losing to Watford, the Reds are now just two wins away from claiming the crown. They beat Bournemouth 2-1 on Saturday and then second-place Manchester City lost to Manchester United on Sunday.

With the season set to finish in May, all signs point to Liverpool likely clinching the title by early April. Here's the schedule in the league, the earliest they can win the title and what the most likely scenario is.

Liverpool's remaining Premier League schedule

March 16: at Everton

March 21: vs. Crystal Palace

April 5: at Manchester City

April 12: vs. Aston Villa

April 20: at Brighton

April 25: vs. Burnley

May 2: at Arsenal



May 9: vs. Chelsea

May 17: at Newcastle

What's the earliest the team can win the league?

Liverpool is just six points from the title, and there is a chance the team could win the league before playing again. Manchester City -- the only other team mathematically still alive in the title race -- plays twice before Liverpool plays again. City plays Arsenal on Wednesday and then Burnley on Saturday before the Reds play Everton next Monday. If City loses both games, Liverpool clinches the title on Saturday. If City loses either game and Liverpool beats Everton, the Reds would clinch on Monday.

How many points does Liverpool need on its own?

Not factoring in anything that Manchester City does, winning just two of the remaining nine games will clinch the title on their own. Of course, the Reds can also win the title just by seeing Manchester City drop six more points, too.

Is Liverpool going to be the earliest crowned champion?

It's looking like it. The record for earliest Premier League title win belongs to the 2000-01 Manchester United team that win it on April 14. Even with the defeat to Watford, the Reds are on pace to break the record by a couple days.