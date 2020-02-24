When can Liverpool clinch Premier League title? Reds move closer to crown with comeback win vs. West Ham

Liverpool played on Monday. The result was not a surprise, though it was a tense 90 minutes for Jurgen Klopp's team and Liverpool needed a second-half comeback to run its Premier League unbeaten streak to 44 matches. The Reds beat West Ham 3-2 at Anfield, coming from behind to continue their unbelievable season. Down 2-1 in the second half, Mohamed Salah scored a fortunate equalizer before Sadio Mane's winner in the 81st minute at the back post.

That victory was Liverpool's 26th out of 27 games during the Premier League season as the club leads second-place Manchester City by 22 points with just 11 games to go. For months, it's felt like Liverpool would win the league. The team has been absolutely dominant, conceding only 17 goals in 27 games.

The Reds' title hasn't been a question of if, it's just been a question of when. With the season set to finish in May, all signs point to Liverpool likely clinching the title in March. Here's the schedule in the league, the earliest they can win the title and what the most likely scenario is.

Liverpool remaining league schedule

Feb. 29: at Watford

March 7: vs. Bournemouth

March 16: at Everton

March 21: vs. Crystal Palace

April 5: at Manchester City

April 12: vs. Aston Villa

April 20: at Brighton

April 25: vs. Burnley

May 2: at Arsenal



May 9: vs. Chelsea

May 17: at Newcastle

What's the earliest the team can win the league?

Liverpool could actually win the league in the Merseyside derby against Everton on March 16 at the earliest. For that to happen, Liverpool needs to win its next three games and have City lose one or draw both of its next (vs. Manchester United and Burnley). That would put Liverpool in position to win at Everton and clinch the title just down the road from Anfield.

How many points does Liverpool need on its own?

Not factoring in anything that Manchester City does, winning just four of the remaining 11 games will clinch the title. That would mean, on its own, winning the next four games ending with the home match against Crystal Palace on March 21 would see the Reds celebrate the Premier League crown at Anfield.

Is Liverpool going to be the earliest crowned champion?

It looks like it. The record for earliest Premier League title win belongs to the 2000-01 Manchester United team that won it on April 14.