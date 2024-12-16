Tottenham Hotspur's pursuit of success this season is not going according to plan in the English Premier League with Ange Postecoglou's men infuriatingly inconsistent and currently down in 10th with seven wins from 16 for a points total of 23 despite a 5-0 away day mauling of Southampton on Sunday. Things are slightly brighter elsewhere with an EFL Cup quarterfinal coming up against Manchester United this Thursday as well as Spurs also being on course for a UEFA Europa League knockout phase berth -- possibly even a direct round-of-16 slot via a top-eight finish depending on their two final results. With the FA Cup third round also coming up in early 2025, another potential route towards silverware could start there provided that the Londoners do not fall foul of potential giant killers Tamworth of the National League.

So, what does Tottenham's trophy cabinet actually look like?

Domestic titles

First Division (now EPL): 1950-51 and 1960-61 -- Spurs are two-time topflight winners with those two titles coming 10 years apart which is obviously a long time ago but also intriguing because the 1951 success came one season after one of the club's two Second Division titles.

Second division (now EFL Championship): 1919-20 and 1949-50 -- The Lilywhites first reached English soccer's top table back in 1920 which was over 100 years ago now but their second return to the highest level came in 1950 which was then followed immediately by a maiden first division win.

FA Cup: 1900-01, 1920-21, 1960-61, 1961-62, 1966-67, 1980-81, 1981-82 and 1990-91 -- Tottenham have won English soccer's main domestic cup competition eight times with the first triumph coming in 1901 and the most recent back in 1991. The 1921 win was in the season after promotion to the first division while 1961 was a league and cup double year and 1962 represented a successful domestic cup defense. The 1967 effort was a third FA Cup win in the same decade while 1981 and 1982 were also consecutive wins with a pattern emerging through 1921, 1961, 1981 and 1991 that Spurs tend to win title in the first season of a new decade.

League Cup (now EFL Cup): 1970-71, 1972-73, 1998-99 and 2007-08 -- There is also further domestic cup pedigree with four League Cup wins to their names which started in 1971 -- continuing the aforementioned pattern of success. Tottenham missed out on defending that title in 1972 but did win it back in 1973 while 1999 brought a splash of silverware towards the end of the century but 2008 does represent their most recent triumph which partly explains why modern soccer fans do not consider Spurs to be a successful club.

FA Community Shield: 1921, 1951, 1961, 1962, 1967, 1981 and 1991 -- For the record, the Lilywhites also boast seven separate FA Community Shield titles starting with 1921 up until a 1991 success and five of those seven have come after the first season of a new decade.

European

UEFA Cup (now UEL): 1971-72 and 1983-84 -- Tottenham are two-time UEFA Cup (now UEFA Europa League) winners having triumphed in 1972 as well as 1984 so this season could actually see them make it three UEL titles just over 40 years after the most recent continental success.

UEFA Cup Winners' Cup (now defunct): 1962-63 -- Although it has limited modern value because it has been defunct since 1999, Spurs did also win this title which was essentially a European competition for the winners of domestic cup competitions -- hence its name -- which sat around the same position that the UEFA Conference League occupies today albeit unrelated to domestic cups.