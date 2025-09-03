When do 2026 FIFA World Cup tickets go on sale? How to buy seats, what to know about presale, key dates
Hospitality packages are available now, but the regular ticket lottery begins in September
With less than a year remaining until the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which kicks off on June 11, 2026, in Mexico City, Mexico, information has been released about the process for fans to secure tickets to matches. Taking place in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, the 2026 World Cup will be the first edition played with 48 teams, an expansion from 32. This expansion will also add a new knockout round of 32 teams following the group stage before getting to the round of 16.
The qualifiers aren't all known, but more teams are booking their places each international window between now and the World Cup draw, which will take place on December 5 in Washington D.C. once inter-confederation playoffs have been completed. But even before then, the ticketing program, which is a lottery, will launch on Sept.10, giving fans a chance to get a shot at tickets for the in-demand event.
How does the ticketing system work?
Fans can register interest now by going to FIFA's website and creating a FIFA ID, which will be needed to get tickets. On Sept. 10 at 11 a.m. ET, the entry period for the presale draw will open and that will run until Friday, Sept. 19. This presale draw is limited to Visa cardholders only.
A draw period will take place following that entry, with communications being sent to selected users, giving interested fans an opportunity to purchase tickets if selected. Fans who are selected will be notified by email and will be given a date and time slot to purchase tickets -- which are subject to availability -- with purchasing windows beginning on Oct. 1. At this time, single match tickets to all matches as well as venue and team-specific offerings will be made available.
Tickets will begin at $60 at the start of sale for group stage matches and range up to $6,730 for premium seats at the World Cup final.
- Phase 2: An early ticket draw with a registration window that is expected to run from Oct. 27-31. This will still have an application, and then selected members will be emailed with slots to purchase tickets.
- Phase 3: A random selection draw, still requiring registration, will take place after the group stage draw on Dec. 5. At this time, fans will know where teams are playing in order to purchase tickets.
Closer to the tournament, people who were not eligible for the presale draw or who would like to purchase more tickets can do so. There will also be an official resale platform launched by FIFA to avoid unauthorized reselling, and in Mexico, for residents, there will be an official ticket exchange platform.
Hospitality packages can already be purchased and have three distinct offerings:
- Single match offerings: Starting at $1,350 per person, this package provides one group stage game of your choice, excluding the host nations, and one round of 32 match of your choice. This also includes access to the FIFA hospitality options around matches.
- Venue series: Starting at $8,275, this package allows fans to watch all matches at any venue of their choice. Including 4-9 matches, no match days or stages are excluded from this option, alongside matchday hospitality options.
- Follow my team: Starting at $6,750, this package is not currently available for the host nations but will allow fans to follow their team at all of their group stage matches and one round of 32 match. Like the other offerings, this also includes access to matchday hospitality.
Key dates
- Sept. 2025: CONMEBOL qualifying ends
- Nov. 2025: CAF, AFC, UEFA, Concacaf qualifying ends
- Dec. 2025: World Cup draw
- March 2026: World Cup and UEFA qualifying playoffs
- March 3, 2026: 100 days out
- April 22, 2026: 50 days out
- May 11, 2026: 1 month out
Host cities and stadiums
East region
- Toronto, Canada -- BMO Field
- Boston, Massachusetts -- Gillette Stadium
- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania -- Lincoln Financial Field
- Miami, Florida -- Hard Rock Stadium
- New York/New Jersey -- MetLife Stadium
Central region
- Dallas, Texas -- AT&T Stadium
- Atlanta, Georgia -- Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- Kansas City, Missouri -- Arrowhead Stadium
- Houston, Texas -- NRG Stadium
- Monterrey, Mexico -- Estadio BBVA
- Mexico City, Mexico -- Estadio Azteca
West region
- Vancouver, Canada -- BC Place
- Seattle, Washington -- Lumen Field
- Los Angeles, California -- SoFi Stadium
- San Francisco, California -- Levi's Stadium
- Guadalajara, Mexico -- Estadio Akron
Matches for host nations
Opponents will be determined during the World Cup draw.
USMNT: Group D Matches
- June 12: Los Angeles
- June 19: Seattle
- June 25: Los Angeles
Mexico: Group A Matches
- June 11: Mexico City
- June 18: Mexico City
- June 24: Guadalajara
Canada: Group B matches
- June 12: Toronto
- June 18: Vancouver
- June 24: Vancouver
Knockout stage schedule
- June 28-July 3: Round of 32
- July 4-7: Round of 16
- July 9-11: Quarterfinals
- July 14-15: Semifinals
- July 18: Third-place match
- July 19: Final