After two disappointing losses at the Concacaf Nations League this month, the U.S. men's national team have just 14 months and a limited number of games to prepare for the 2026 World Cup, a tournament many hope will accelerate the growth of soccer in the country because of an impressive outing from the home team.

The USMNT lost 1-0 to Panama in the semifinals of the CNL last week and then followed it up with a 2-1 loss to Canada in the third-place match, raising concerns about whether the group is progressing with the clock ticking until the first game of the World Cup. It marked a new low after their group stage exit at the Copa America last summer, though the managerial switch from Gregg Berhalter to Mauricio Pochettino has raised questions about the abilities of the player pool. Pochettino, who has just eight games under his belt as the USMNT coach, insists there is still time to make the necessary changes to ensure a strong showing at the World Cup.

"It's better now because I think we have time," he said on Sunday after the defeat to Canada. "In this situation, in one year's time, for sure I will tell you, 'Houston, we have a problem.' … In one year, [if] we are talking about that, it's because we have a big problem and we were not capable to discover and to try to decide on the best strategy and to provide to the team the capacity to play in a different way. I think we have time and I prefer that happen today and not in one year."

Though Pochettino and his players will only have limited periods of time to fix things, the head coach is not necessarily wrong that a year is a lot of time. Here's a glance at the USMNT's upcoming schedule as the World Cup rapidly approaches.

When do the USMNT play next?

The USMNT return to play in June for a pair of friendlies against Turkiye and Switzerland, marking the first time a full-strength U.S. team will face a European opponent since Oct. 2023, a 3-1 loss to Germany while Berhalter was still the head coach. These two games will serve as tune-ups for the Concacaf Gold Cup, which will begin on June 14.

Though Pochettino will have most of his squad available to him, he will likely be without key players like Borussia Dortmund's Gio Reyna and Juventus' Weston McKennie and Timothy Weah. The trio will likely partake in the new-look, 32-team FIFA Club World Cup that takes place at the same time as the Gold Cup, with FIFA rules giving preference to club teams.

When will the USMNT play competitive matches?

The Gold Cup offers the final chance for the USMNT to play for a trophy before the World Cup and it also offers a chance at redemption following the underwhelming CNL performances. The USMNT have not won the Gold Cup since 2021 and a large group of players from that team could return this summer, even if the Club World Cup trio cannot make the trip.

Currently, the USMNT's path to the final at Houston's NRG Stadium on July 6 is unclear. All teams will learn about their schedules at the draw on April 10.

USMNT's schedule until 2026 World Cup