The 2025 summer transfer window is coming to an end. On Monday, September 1, most of the top European leagues will close their windows at the same time, and after that they won't be able to sign new players until January when the winter transfer window will kick off. The 2025 summer transfer window was the first one affected by the new format of the FIFA Club World Cup, which made things a little different for the European teams in particular, as they were allowed to register new players before the start of the tournament from June 1 to June 10. Some teams like Manchester City and Real Madrid, for example, did most of their business earlier in the summer, which also helped the managers to work with the new players since the beginning of the preseason. Others like Tottenham Hotspur have left their business until late and continue to rush deals through as the deadline approaches

On Monday, among the top European leagues, LaLiga is the only league that will close at a different time, while the other four will end their summer transfer window at 2 p.m. ET. Other leagues and associations will close later, creating opportunities to sell for players and teams that couldn't find a solution in the summer before the deadline of September 1. Free agents, on the other hand, will still be able to sign with a club if they are not registered with another team. Let's now take a look at the specific closing times of the summer transfer window:

Premier League

The English Premier League will close the summer transfer window on Monday, September 1 at 2 p.m. ET.

Serie A

The Italian Serie A will close the summer transfer window on Monday, September 1 at 2 p.m. ET.

LaLiga

The Spanish LaLiga will close the summer transfer window on Monday, September 1 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Ligue 1

The French Ligue 1 will close the summer transfer window on Monday, September 1 at 2 p.m. ET.

Bundesliga

The German Bundesliga will close the summer transfer window on Monday, September 1 at 2 p.m. ET.

MLS

Major League Soccer's summer window closed on August 21.

Liga MX

The Mexican Liga MX will close the summer transfer window on September 13.

Saudi Pro League

The Saudi Pro League will close the summer transfer window on September 11.

Süper Lig

The Turkish Süper Lig will close the summer transfer window on September 12.