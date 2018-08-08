When does the transfer window close for Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga and more?
Here's what to know when it comes to the busy transfer market in Europe
Time is running out for clubs around the world to sign players. For some, like the English Championship, the season has begun, while others will begin play in the coming days or weeks. But when can they sign players until?
The summer transfer window closes for the Premier League on Aug. 9 at 12 p.m. ET. That is much earlier than the previous summer windows, which closed on the last day of the month, but clubs voted to end the summer window the Thursday before the season starts. Clubs in the English Championship can sign players on loan until the end of the month.
In part, the move helps Premier League clubs begin the season without the distraction of players coming and going, but what about the rest of the big leagues? Here's when the windows close for all of the major European leagues:
Premier League
La Liga
The Spanish league's window closes on Friday, Aug. 31 at 6:59 p.m. ET.
Bundesliga
The German league's window closes on Friday, Aug. 31 at 1 p.m. ET.
Serie A
The window for the Italian league closes on Friday, Aug. 17 at 3 p.m. ET.
Ligue 1
Ligue 1's window closes on Friday, Aug. 31 at 6:59 p.m. ET.
MLS
The window closes on Wednesday, Aug. 8.
Be sure to join CBS Sports on Thursday morning as we follow all the late moves in the Premier League window, providing analysis, details and more.
