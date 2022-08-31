Not long to go now as the summer transfer window is set to close in Europe on Thursday. So many big moves have taken place, with the most expensive being the nearly €100 million Manchester United spent on Ajax winger Antony. Both Manchester City and Liverpool made huge moves in attack, signing Erling Haaland and Darwin Nunez, respectively. Barcelona seems to be signing every player they can, just like Chelsea, and a ton more movement is expected before it is all said and done. Also in England, fine summer transfer window has boosted both Arsenal and Tottenham up the Premier League table. But when does the window officially close for the Premier League and other top European leagues? Here's what to know:

Premier League window

The window in the Premier League officially closes on Thursday, Sept. 1 at 6 p.m. ET.

European windows

For Serie A, the window will close at 1 p.m. ET. Spain's La Liga will see the window close at 5 p.m. ET. France will close at 6 p.m. ET. Germany's closes at 12 p.m.

