After several high-profile players made a move this January, the winter transfer window comes to a close on Thursday with the potential of a few more notable deals crossing the line before the deadline.

Jadon Sancho's much-needed loan move to Borussia Dortmund from Manchester United is arguably the biggest move of the window so far, but is far from the only attention-grabbing move. Look no further than Timo Werner's loan to Tottenham Hotspur and Jordan Henderson's stunning departure from Saudi Arabia's Al-Ettifaq for Ajax, which made this window a fairly entertaining one as far as midseason transfers go.

As for the women's game, the exponential rise in investment was very much on display during this window. Chelsea signed Colombia's Mayra Ramirez from Levante for a transfer fee of just under $490,000, and if the nearly $55,000 in add-ons kick in, it would set the record for a fee for a women's player. There have also been a handful of players moving in between the NWSL and the WSL, with U.S. international Emily Fox moving to Arsenal and Venezuela's Deyna Castellanos joining incoming NWSL side Bay FC.

Here are all of the transfer deadlines in major leagues around the world:

Premier League

The transfer window closes on Thursday, Feb. 1 at 6 p.m. ET (10 p.m. GMT)

La Liga

The transfer window closes on Thursday, Feb. 1 at 6 p.m. ET. (10 p.m. GMT)

Serie A

The transfer window closes on Thursday, Feb. 1 at 2 p.m. ET. (7 p.m. GMT)

Bundesliga

The transfer window closes on Thursday, Feb. 1 at 12 p.m. ET. (5 p.m. GMT)

Ligue 1

The transfer window closes on Thursday, Feb. 1 at 5 p.m. ET. (10 p.m. GMT)

MLS

The transfer window closes on Tuesday, April 23.

Saudi Pro League

The transfer window closes on Tuesday, Jan. 30.

NWSL

The transfer window and trade window close on Monday, April 22.

Women's Super League

The transfer window closes on Wednesday, Jan. 31.