Now that Lionel Messi has gotten off to a winning start at Inter Miami after his stunning late goal in a 2-1 win for Inter over Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup, attention has turned to when the Argentina FIFA 2022 World Cup winner might make his full debut. Herons boss Tata Martino has already confirmed that Messi will lead the team after Gregore's injury and few can claim to be nearly as experienced as Messi. The 36-year-old will have to wait for his official Major League Soccer debut but there is more action to come before then and silverware to aim for too.

Leagues Cup

Although it might not be the most prestigious competition around, the Leagues Cup has significant value for Messi and Miami as success at this level guarantees a CONCACAF Champions Cup berth. As continental competition through MLS will be tricky given that Inter are dead last in the overall table right now, the Leagues Cup takes on greater importance. With one win on the board and another home game coming up against Martino's former team Atlanta United, a continued run from the round of 32 would be a big boost and potentially add games to Messi's slate between now and August 20.

Inter Miami vs. Atlanta United

Date : Tuesday, July 25 | Time : 7:30 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, July 25 | : 7:30 p.m. ET

Location : DRV PNK Stadium -- Fort Lauderdale, Florida

: DRV PNK Stadium -- Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Live stream: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

If Inter Miami move on, here are dates to keep in mind:

Round of 32: Aug. 2-4

Aug. 2-4 Round of 16: Aug. 6-8

Aug. 6-8 Quarterfinals: Aug. 11-12

Aug. 11-12 Semifinals: Aug. 15

Aug. 15 Third-place game: Aug. 15

Aug. 15 Final: Aug. 19

Major League Soccer debut

That is when Messi is expected to make his big MLS debut against Charlotte in Fort Lauderdale with Christian Lattanzio's side one of the teams that Messi and Martino will be eyeing as they plot a rise through the positions. Games in hand over a number of teams ahead of Miami will help, but points on the board in large quantities are the only thing that will carry this team toward the playoffs and a potential continental berth.

Inter Miami vs. Charlotte FC

Date: Sunday, August 20 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, August 20 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET Location: DRV PNK Stadium -- Fort Lauderdale, Florida

DRV PNK Stadium -- Fort Lauderdale, Florida TV: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV | Live stream: fubo

U.S. Open Cup semifinals

Although it is not worth a CONCACAF Champions Cup berth, the U.S. Open Cup is a shot at immediate silverware for Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba. Martino needs to get Miami in the habit of winning if they are to target MLS Cup success during Messi's time on the field with the club and victory at this level plus qualification for continental action through the Leagues Cup might represent the best case scenario for Inter in terms of what can be salvaged from the remainder of this campaign. Cincinnati is not an easy draw, but Miami treating it with the respect that domestic cups deserve could see them advance to the final and be on the brink of silverware.

FC Cincinnati vs. Inter Miami

Date: Wednesday, August 23 | Time: 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, August 23 | Time: 7 p.m. ET Location: TQL Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio

TQL Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: CBS Sports Golazo Network

First MLS match away from home

Second only to Messi's actual MLS debut will be his first road game in the U.S. with New York Red Bulls the opponents as Miami travel to New Jersey. It promises to be an eye-opening experience for the Argentine given the amount of travel involved in soccer stateside and the game is already generating enormous demand as are any fixtures which might feature the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain man. NYRB are also one of the teams that Messi and his new teammates should be looking to chase down in the coming weeks so taking three points against them would go some way towards achieving that.

NY Red Bulls vs. Inter Miami