Atalanta will play Juventus on May 15 for the final of the Coppa Italia at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome. The two sides, for different reasons, have a big opportunity to make history. Atalanta for sure, since this is the first chance for Gian Piero Gasperini's side to win a trophy this season considering they will face Bayer Leverkusen one week later for the UEFA Europa League final in Dublin. Atalanta's only trophy was in 1963 when the Nerazzurri won the same Coppa Italia and this would also be the first trophy of Gasperini as manager.

On the other side, Juventus are much more used to winning trophies, but not recently. In fact, since Massimiliano Allegri came back in Turin in 2021, the Bianconeri are yet to win something. Considering that the Italian manager is likely to leave the Vecchia Signora in the summer, this would be his last chance leave the club with a cup in his hands. Here's everything you need to know about the final.

Where to watch

Date: Wednesday, May 15 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Stadio Olimpico -- Rome, Italy

TV: CBS Sports Network | Stream: Paramount+

The stadium



Like every year, the final will be played at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome. The venue in the capital city of Italy has hosted two Champions League finals. Stadio Olimpico is Rome, Italy's largest sports facility, is owned by the Italian National Olympic Committee. The stadium currently has a capacity of 72,698.

The format

The Coppa Italia final follows a similar format to the UEFA Champions League final. If the score is level at the end of normal time, two 15-minute periods of extra time are played. If one of the teams scores more goals than the other during extra time, that team is declared the winner. If the score remains level after extra time, the winner is determined by a penalty shootout.