The 2023-24 UEFA Champions League final is set, and it will be Borussia Dortmund against Real Madrid. The two finalists punched their tickets as Dortmund got rid of PSG and Real Madrid produced a controversial, late comeback to knock out Bayern Munich. They will now meet on Saturday, June 1, for the biggest prize in club soccer.

Dortmund, the most unlikely Champions League finalists since the competition was renamed UCL, according to our James Benge, got into the final by knocking out Paris Saint-Germain and Kylian Mbappe in the semifinals. BVB won the first leg at home 1-0 and won the second in Paris by the same scoreline on Tuesday. Despite struggling to get into the top four in the Bundesliga, their form in Europe has been much better with Mats Hummels turning back the clock in defense, Gregor Kobel dominating in goal and Jadon Sancho reviving his career after his disastrous spell at Manchester United.

Real Madrid looked headed for a semifinal exit, down 1-0 to Bayern Munich in Spain in the second leg. But, la Magia of Real Madrid was ever-present. Joselu, a 34-year-old signing that nobody expected to ever see at Real Madrid, had the game of his life, coming off the bench to score in the 88th minute and the 91st minute. The second goal was initially called offside, but VAR determined that both he and assisted Antonio Rudiger were onside, allowing the play to stand.

That now sets up a massive final between two teams that have won the competition before. Dortmund have one title to their name, while Real Madrid are the kings of the competition, having won it 14 times and five times since 2013-14.

Here's when the UCL final will take place and how to watch:

Date: Saturday, June 1 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Wembley Stadium -- London, England

TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+