When you combine a karate kick and Premier League play, this is what happens

After that long international break, it's fantastic to have club soccer back, and that includes the Premier League. And we didn't have to wait long for a moment to leave you with your mouth wide open in amazement.

Burnley took a 1-0 lead at West Brom thanks to Ashley Barnes, and what he did was simply breathtaking. Barnes received a cross in the box and went with a karate-like overhead kick.

Take a look at this:

WHAT. A. GOAL. 😱



Take a bow, Ashley Barnes! pic.twitter.com/3BRwBIeB5d — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) March 31, 2018

Now, normally you will see a conventional overhead kick where the legs do a scissor-like motion, but this was something else. He had to locate the ball which was landing a couple yards away, and somehow he gets under it and puts it where no goalkeeper can get it.

It is, without a doubt, one of the best overhead kick goals I've ever seen. But it still doesn't beat Rivaldo's stunner for Barcelona: