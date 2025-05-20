Inter manager Simone Inzaghi and Napoli manager Antonio Conte will both miss the last Serie A match of the season this Friday as they will serve a one-match suspension after receiving a red card in their last games against Lazio and Parma. Both coaches will have to watch the deciding games of the league from the stands as they won't be able to sit on their bench to lead the teams in the final 90 minutes of the Serie A season. After Inter's 2-2 draw against Lazio and the 0-0 draw of the Azzurri against Parma last weekend, Conte's team have a one-point advantage and if they win against Cagliari on Friday they will be crowned as Serie A champions. In case both teams will end up with the same points, the two teams will play a playoff final on Monday, May 26, that will decided who is going to win the 2024-25 Scudetto. Napoli will meet Cagliari on Friday at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona while Inter will visit Como at the same time.

Over the last Serie A weekend, five coaches were sent off. As AC Milan's Sergio Conceicao received a red card and will also miss his last game as the Rossoneri manager against Monza. Lazio's Marco Baroni and Parma's Christian Chivu were also sent off alongside Inter and Napoli coaches. Conte spoke to DAZN after the Parma match on the episode: "I was annoyed by Parma's obstruction today, as I was used to English football, where there aren't all these stops for cramp, injuries, pretending to be injured, so it irritated me and that's why I was sent off. It irritates me, because you work all year to have a decisive match. I trust the staff and these lads, I above all trust the crowd at the Stadio Maradona."

Why will Inter and Napoli play on Friday?

Inter and Napoli will play their last match of the 2024-25 season on Friday because if the two teams end up with the same point total (if Napoli lose and Inter draw), they will have to play their playoff for the Scudetto before the Champions League final that will take place in Munich on May 31. It won't be possible for the two teams to play after the end of May, as there is the international break before the start of the FIFA Club World Cup on June 14, where Inter will be among the 12 European clubs participating in the new format. Inter have also asked to play before in order to have the same free days as PSG before the Champions League final, as they would play the playoff on Monday, May 26. However, the Italian Serie A have opted to let Inter face Como away on Friday, while Napoli will play Cagliari at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

How to watch: Matchday 38

All times U.S./Eastern

Friday, May 23

Como vs. Inter, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Napoli vs. Cagliari, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Saturday, May 24

Bologna vs. Genoa, 12 p.m. (Paramount+)

AC Milan vs. Monza, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Sunday, May 25

Atalanta vs. Parma, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Empoli vs. Verona, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Lazio vs. Lecce, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Torino vs. AS Roma, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Udinese vs. Fiorentina, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Venezia vs. Juventus, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)