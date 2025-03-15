On Sunday, Newcastle United and Liverpool will meet for the EFL Carabao Cup title at Wembley on Paramount+ (with a bonus Star Cam) CBS Sports Golazo network. The Magpies look to win their first trophy since lifting the FA Cup in 1955, while Liverpool want to bounce back from being knocked out of the Champions League by Paris Saint-Germain during the round of 16. Already leading the Premier League by 15 points, the Reds are expected to win that trophy, but two pieces of silverware is always better than one.

This is a competition that means plenty to both teams. Newcastle were last here in 2023, losing to Manchester United, an experience that will still sit with them. Liverpool have won the EFL Cup a record 10 times, last winning in the 2023-24 season in a triumph over Chelsea.

For each, if they are to win the EFL Cup, they'll need to overcome the absence of key players both to injuries and suspensions. With cup finals taking place in the thick of a grueling season, these are common issues, but each team will be without a star at Wembley. Right back Trent Alexander-Arnold has been ruled out by Liverpool, while winger Anthony Gordon will miss out for Newcastle United through suspension.

How can the teams be expected to line up without their stars?

An unnecessary red card for Anthony Gordon

On the left side of Newcastle's formation, fullback Lewis Hall will miss out due to a season-ending foot injury, but Gordon's absence from this match is a self-inflicted one. In the fifth round of the FA Cup, Gordon received a straight red card for shoving Brighton defender Jan Paul van Hecke to the ground. Gordon was then issued a three-match suspension for violent conduct which Newcastle had the ability to appeal. The Magpies did not, deeming that it was an appropriate suspension, but that means Gordon won't be available until April 7 when they host Leicester City.

While that card was handed out in the FA Cup, it also carries over to other competitions, unlike yellow cards. So, no matter what domestic competitions would be next for Gordon, he won't be available for them, and that means he's out for the EFL Cup Final and two Premier League matches.

Gordon will be expected to be replaced in the XI by Harvey Barnes who assisted Burno Guimaraes for the winning goal facing West Ham in their last league match. Barnes is a different type of winger than Gordon, but the Magpies will still have a strong XI available to play this match.

UCL wear and tear hits Trent Alexander-Arnold

During an emotional 120 minutes of soccer facing PSG on Tuesday, during which Liverpool fell in a penalty shootout, the Reds also saw Alexander-Arnold depart the match with an ankle sprain in the 73rd minute. Jarell Quansah would enter to play right back for the remainder of the clash. Manager Arne Slot has now ruled Alexander-Arnold out although he does think there's a chance that Ibrahima Kounate can make the final.

"So, Trent is indeed not available. He will not be there at the final. But he is still to be assessed for how long it's going to take but we do expect him back in the end of the season," Slot said about Alexander-Arnold's fitness.

With Joe Gomez and Conor Bradley already sidelined with thigh injuries, Slot is down three right backs for this cup final. That will likely lead to Quansah needing to deputize there on Sunday and Wataru Endo coming in at center back if Konate doesn't pass his fitness test. Liverpool have been able to win on plenty of occasions without their best players being available, but this will push their depth to its limits in a cup final.

Predicted lineups

Liverpool: Alisson, Andrew Robertson, Virgil Van Djik, Ibrahima Kounate, Jarell Quansah, Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah

Newcastle United: Nick Pope, Valentino Livramento, Dan Burn, Fabian Schar, Kieran Trippier, Joelinton, Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes, Harvey Barnes, Alexander Isak, Jacob Murphy

How to watch and odds

