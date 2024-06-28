With a chance to advance to the Copa America quarterfinals, the United States suffered a shock loss to Panama on Thursday, falling 2-1 after Tim Weah picked up a red card in the 18th minute of play. While the USMNT has lost to Panama in the Gold Cup, that wasn't their top team that played on Monday night as this will become one of the biggest upsets that the United States has suffered in recent years.

Bringing Gregg Berhalter back for a second World Cup cycle after falling in the round of 16 to the Netherlands in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar was a decision that was met with some resistance but it's one that, at least publically, most of the players on the team wanted. Now they're faced with a situation where to save Berhalter's job they probably need to at least get a point off of Uruguay and realistically they'll need to win to ensure advancement to the knockouts despite the fact that Uruguay are all but into the next round.

But with this match being one of the worst upsets that the USMNT has suffered, let's take a look at some of the others to get this distinction and rank them.

5. Guatemala 2, United States 0 in 2016

We all know how much of a disaster not qualifying for the 2018 World Cup in Russia was but the scuffles in World Cup qualifying began before the final round of World Cup qualification in a trip to Guatemala. Early goals from Carlos Ruiz and Rafael Morales saw off the USMNT in a shutout loss. This was still quite a strong USMNT side that made the trip to Guatemala but it would be a match that spelled doom later in the cycle.

4. Panama 1, United States 0 in 2021

Looking back, this is a match that showed Panama's improvement as they legged out a gritty match, ending an undefeated run for the UMSNT in World Cup qualifying. The USMNT were riding a 13-match unbeaten streak but a single corner kick led to a headed goal from Anibal Godoy that was enough to see Panama through to victory, pushing them up to third in World Cup qualifying at the time. Panama would go on the play in their first ever World Cup.

3. Trinidad and Tobago 2, United States 1 in 2021

It's a familiar sight as a Sergino Dest red card was the culprit here in Nations League play. Sent off in the 39th minute during a moment of madness as the United States were already ahead 1-0, the USMNT went on to concede two goals and eventually lose to Trinidad. Luckily this was after already winning the first leg 3-0, so they were able to advance on goal difference.

2. Panama 2, United States 1 on Thursday

After having a goal called back in the first five minutes of play, it seemed like the USMNT would be off and running but it was anything but as Weah was red-carded in the 18th minute. Joy of Folarin Balogun leading the USMNT to glory evaporated quickly as Cesar Blackman scored an equalizer before Jose Fajardo got the eventual winner. Happening in Copa America, this is the biggest tournament that the USMNT have suffered an upset in recent years.

1. Trinidad and Tobago 2, United States 1 in 2017

The failure to qualify for the World Cup. A Christian Pulisic goal wasn't enough to avoid disaster against the Soca Warriors. At Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva, things got nervy when Omar Gonzalez scored on the wrong net and got worse as Alvin Jones gave Trinidad a 2-0 lead before the half. Coached by Bruce Arena after the USMNT had already moved on from Jurgen Klinsmann, it wasn't enough to lead the team to the World Cup in a match that started quite an overhaul within U.S. Soccer.