Real Madrid might be favorites both for their Champions League round of 16 tie against crosstown rivals Atletico Madrid but also for the competition as a whole. However, their next step towards the final in late May will surely be all the harder without Jude Bellingham.

Having been booked in the first half of the 3-1 win over Manchester City last month, his third of the Champions League campaign, the England international is suspended for the first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu. His absences only serves to deepen the troubles Carlo Ancelotti has in building out his midfield. Dani Ceballos is expected to miss much of the remainder of the season with a knee injury while Federico Valverde, who would likely deputise at right back anyway, has been struggling with niggling issues.

Madrid have at least been able to adapt to life without one of the world's best midfielders lately. Bellingham was suspended for two La Liga games after swearing at a referee in the draw with Osasuna last month. Luka Modric and Eduardo Camavinga are expected to join Aurelien Tchouameni in Madrid's midfield. Hardly options to be sniffed at but whether either play is as adept at fulfilling Bellingham's particular role in the team remains to be seen.

Out of possession, Madrid have been using the 21-year-old as a left midfielder in a 4-4-2, Bellingham's industry off the ball crucial to his side's wins over Manchester City. Can Camavinga or Modric perform that role while also weighing in with the output of a player with 11 goals and 11 assists in all competitions? It remains to be seen.

So long as he avoids injury, Bellingham will be available for the second leg at the Wanda Metropolitano next week. Yellow cards in the Champions League are wiped out prior to the quarterfinal stage. Madrid have four players who would be suspended for their trip to Atletico if they are booked on Tuesday night: Camavinga, Modric, Tchouameni, and Endrick.