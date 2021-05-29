The 2020-21 UEFA Champions League final takes place on Saturday on CBS and Paramount+, and the venue isn't quite what was expected when the competition kicked off last year. With the match initially scheduled for Istanbul's Ataturk Olympic Stadium, the venue had to be changed as the coronavirus pandemic continues to be felt in the sporting world.

Why was it moved and where will it be played?

Earlier this month, it was decided that the game would be moved to Portugal, with Porto's Estadio do Dragao playing host. With Chelsea facing Manchester City in the final, the match had to be moved after Turkey was placed on the United Kingdom's travel red list due to rising cases.

Portugal is on the UK's green list for travel, which means that fans of both finalists can attend the game. While the stadium seats just over 50,000, UEFA has allocated 6,000 tickets for each of the two finalists.

Having a final moved is nothing new. In fact, the entire quarterfinal through final stage was all played in Porto last season as the competition miraculously was able to be completed through the pandemic.

What did UEFA say about the move?

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said: "I think we can all agree that we hope never to experience a year like the one we have just endured. Fans have had to suffer more than twelve months without the ability to see their teams live and reaching a Champions League final is the pinnacle of club football. To deprive those supporters of the chance to see the match in person was not an option and I am delighted that this compromise has been found. After the year that fans have endured, it is not right that they don't have the chance to watch their teams in the biggest game of the season.

"We accept that the decision of the British Government to place Turkey on the red list for travel was taken in good faith and in the best interests of protecting its citizens from the spread of the virus but it also presented us with a major challenge in staging a final featuring two English teams.

How can I watch the match?

Date: Saturday, May 29 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Estádio do Dragão -- Porto, Portugal

