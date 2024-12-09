It's down to the final two programs in the NCAA Women's Soccer College Cup. The state of North Carolina will have two teams in the final for the first time since 1992 as University of North Carolina will square off against Wake Forest on Monday at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C. The Tar Heels are a program with a long history of success with 22 titles and will compete in their 28th national championship game while the Demon Deacons can celebrate their first-ever national title game. The two ACC sides played a narrowly contested battle in September where UNC defeated Wake Forest, 1-0.

Here's everything you need to know about the big game:

Viewing information

Date: Monday, Dec. 9

Monday, Dec. 9 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Location: WakeMed Soccer Park -- Cary, N.C.

WakeMed Soccer Park -- Cary, N.C. TV: ESPNU | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Storylines

UNC: The women's soccer powerhouse is back in familiar territory. They'll be led by interim head coach Damon Nahas, who took over the team after long-time manager Anson Dorrance unceremoniously retired just four days ahead of the season. Nahas has several confident freshmen on the roster responsible for getting the team back into the biggest match of the year, including freshmen defender Trinity Armstrong, who has been a staple on the backline, and juniors Madeline Dahlien and Kate Faasse, and sophomore Olivia Thomas, each scored in the semifinal victory against Duke.

Wake Forest: Head coach Tony De Luz and his squad are chasing history and want to bring home the first national championship for the program. A deeply underrated side over the first half of their season, the group has been playing with purpose throughout the season and has multiple seniors on the roster trying to end their collegiate career with a trophy. Defenders Laurel Ansbrow and Zara Chavoshi are the stalwarts on the backline, and the group has a couple of former Tar Heels, Emily Murphy and Emily Colton, who transferred in recent seasons.

Prediction

Look for another narrow match between the two teams, but UNC's attacking trio will find a way. Pick: UNC 1, Wake Forest 0