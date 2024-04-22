Inter have a chance to clinch the title today against AC Milan on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Inter @ AC Milan

Current Records: Inter 26-5-1, AC Milan 21-6-5

How To Watch

When: Monday, April 22, 2024 at 2:45 p.m. ET

Monday, April 22, 2024 at 2:45 p.m. ET Where: Stadio Giuseppe Meazza

Stadio Giuseppe Meazza TV: Paramount+

Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Paramount+

What to Know

Inter will head out on the road to take on AC Milan at 2:45 p.m. ET on Monday at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza. Inter is looking to tack on another W to their six-game streak on the road.

Inter is headed into the match having not lost since September 27 and will look to keep things rolling. They and Cagliari ended up with a point apiece after a 2-2 draw last Sunday. Inter's two goals came from Marcus Thuram and Hakan Çalhanoglu, while Cagliari got theirs from Eldor Shomurodov and Nicolas Viola.

Meanwhile, AC Milan and Sassuolo combined for 12 shots on goal last Sunday, which explains the impressive six total goals scored. AC Milan played to a draw too, finishing 3-3 against Sassuolo. The result kept AC Milan happy, as they haven't lost a game since February 18th.

Inter's draw makes their record 26-5-1 this season. Meanwhile, AC Milan's record is now 21-6-5.

Inter took their victory against AC Milan when the teams last played back in September of 2023 by a conclusive 5-1. The rematch might be a little tougher for Inter since the squad won't have the home-pitch advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Inter is the favorite in this one, according to the latest Serie A odds, being +106 to win.

The over/under is 2.5 goals.

Series History

Inter has won 6 out of their last 10 games against AC Milan.