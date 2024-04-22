Inter have a chance to clinch the title today against AC Milan on Paramount+.
Who's Playing
- Inter @ AC Milan
- Current Records: Inter 26-5-1, AC Milan 21-6-5
How To Watch
- When: Monday, April 22, 2024 at 2:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Stadio Giuseppe Meazza
- TV: Paramount+
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Paramount+
What to Know
Inter will head out on the road to take on AC Milan at 2:45 p.m. ET on Monday at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza. Inter is looking to tack on another W to their six-game streak on the road.
Inter is headed into the match having not lost since September 27 and will look to keep things rolling. They and Cagliari ended up with a point apiece after a 2-2 draw last Sunday. Inter's two goals came from Marcus Thuram and Hakan Çalhanoglu, while Cagliari got theirs from Eldor Shomurodov and Nicolas Viola.
Meanwhile, AC Milan and Sassuolo combined for 12 shots on goal last Sunday, which explains the impressive six total goals scored. AC Milan played to a draw too, finishing 3-3 against Sassuolo. The result kept AC Milan happy, as they haven't lost a game since February 18th.
Inter's draw makes their record 26-5-1 this season. Meanwhile, AC Milan's record is now 21-6-5.
Inter took their victory against AC Milan when the teams last played back in September of 2023 by a conclusive 5-1. The rematch might be a little tougher for Inter since the squad won't have the home-pitch advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Odds
Inter is the favorite in this one, according to the latest Serie A odds, being +106 to win.
The over/under is 2.5 goals.
Series History
Inter has won 6 out of their last 10 games against AC Milan.
- Sep 16, 2023 - Inter 5 vs. AC Milan 1
- Feb 05, 2023 - Inter 1 vs. AC Milan 0
- Sep 03, 2022 - AC Milan 3 vs. Inter 2
- Feb 05, 2022 - AC Milan 2 vs. Inter 1
- Nov 07, 2021 - Inter 1 vs. AC Milan 1
- Feb 21, 2021 - Inter 3 vs. AC Milan 0
- Oct 17, 2020 - AC Milan 0 vs. Inter 0
- Feb 09, 2020 - Inter 4 vs. AC Milan 2
- Sep 21, 2019 - Inter 2 vs. AC Milan 0
- Mar 17, 2019 - Inter 3 vs. AC Milan 2