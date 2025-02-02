It will be a heated Derby della Madonnina on Sunday as Milan host Inter for the most awaited clash of the season. It was an intense week for the side coached by Sergio Conceicao as the Italian giants have decided to replace their main striker as Alvaro Morata is set to join Galatasaray while AC Milan are landing Mexican striker Santiago Gimenez from Feyenoord, but he won't be able to play on Sunday. Inter, on the other hand, need to win to close the gap with Napoli. Inter meet AC Milan one month after losing the Supercoppa Italiana final in Saudi Arabia when the late goal scored by Tammy Abraham gave Conceicao his first trophy at the club. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date: Sunday, Feb. 2 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Sunday, Feb. 2 | 12 p.m. ET Location: San Siro -- Milan, Italy

San Siro -- Milan, Italy Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: AC Milan -155; Draw: +300; Inter +400

Team news

AC Milan: With former AC Milan captain Davide Calabria out of the club as he joined Bologna, the Rossoneri will see former Manchester City captain Kyle Walker making his debut on Sunday. Both USMNT players Yunus Musah and Christian Pulisic are set to make it into the starting 11.

Potential AC Milan XI: Maignan; Walker, Tomori, Pavlovic, Theo Hernandez; Bennacer, Musah; Pulisic, Reijnders, Leao; Abraham.

Inter: There is only one doubt for manager Simone Inzaghi, as former AC Milan star Hakan Calhanoglu is finally back in the squad but still not sure if he'll start on Sunday against his former team.

Potential Inter XI: Sommer; Pavard, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Asllani, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Lautaro, Thuram.

Prediction

The Nerazzurri are the most likely side to win after they lost the two derbies played so far this season. Pick: Inter 2, AC Milan 1.