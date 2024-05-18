The last club in English footballing history to leap from second to first on the final day of the season, Arsenal know that this time, unlike in 1989, their fate is not in their hands. Their last gasp triumph over Liverpool will surely remain the greatest title-winning story England has ever had but any tale that ends with Mikel Arteta lifting the trophy at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday will probably push it close.

All Arsenal can do is win and hope that West Ham do them an almighty favor at the Etihad Stadium.

"The only thing that we discussed is we have to give ourselves the opportunity to live a beautiful day on Sunday where the dream is still alive," said Arteta. "It's possible, it's football and once we are there we just have to live the moment and the moment is going to be to play like every single week, understanding that for that dream to happen we have to win, that's for sure, very certain. And then we have to hope again for West Ham to help us to achieve that dream, but that part is on us and it's the only thing that we can focus on."

Here is how you can watch the match and what you need to know:

Viewing information

Date: Sunday, May 19 | Time: 11 a.m. ET

Sunday, May 19 | 11 a.m. ET Location: Emirates Stadium -- London

Emirates Stadium -- London TV: USA | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

USA | Fubo (Try for free) Odds: Arsenal -800; Draw +800; Everton +1600

Team news

Arsenal: Bukayo Saka might have not been seen that frequently in training this week but the England international is expected to shake off an ongoing issue and start once more. Arteta is expected to have a fully fit squad to choose from, opening up intriguing questions as to whether he is prepared to continue with an XI that has been getting results of late but not always with the elan of a few weeks ago. That was particularly apparent in the 1-0 win at Manchester United, one which brought back familiar questions over whether the high variance performances of Thomas Partey are more valuable than Jorginho's steadiness.

"It's one of the biggest weeks, for sure," said Arteta. "For many of us and certainly now is the most important moment. I'm really excited, can't wait for Sunday to be in front of us and obviously, I'm very optimistic as well with the possible outcome."

Possible Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu; Odegaard, Partey, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Trossard

Everton: Engulfed by crisis off the field and with an uncertain summer ahead of them, Sean Dyche's side will doubtless be keen to end 2023-24 in style. Fullbacks Vitalii Mykolenko and Nathan Patterson will not be available for the final game of the season though right back Seamus Coleman has been offered an extension that means Sunday's game likely won't be his farewell to Everton. Should Andre Gomes overcome his facial injury he will be able to play in what would be his final game for the Toffees. Arnaut Danjuma will also depart back to Villarreal after his loan spell ended but Everton will hold talks with Leeds in a bid to keep Jack Harrison at the club. He will, however, be unavailable for the trip to London.

Possible Everton XI: Pickford; Coleman, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Godfrey; Garner, Onana, Gueye; McNeil, Doucoure; Calvert-Lewin

Prediction

Arsenal will likely keep to their end of the bargain and should do so quite comfortably. Whether they'll get a favor from West Ham is another matter. PICK: Arsenal 3, Everton 0