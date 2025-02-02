In previous years, Arsenal facing Manchester City would've felt like a title-deciding match, but with both trailing Liverpool by significant margins, Sunday feels like a clash for survival. The Gunners are faced with numerous injuries seven points adrift of the Reds and hoping that something in the transfer market can turn their season around. City avoided the complete disaster of getting knocked out of the Champions League during the league phase but only narrowly holding a top-four spot over Chelsea, Pep Guardiola's men can't afford to drop points in London.

Here are our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Sunday, Feb. 2 | Time : 11:30 a.m. ET

: Sunday, Feb. 2 | : 11:30 a.m. ET Location : Emirates Stadium -- London

: Emirates Stadium -- London Live stream: Peacock

Peacock Odds: Arsenal -105. Draw +250; Mancehster City +280

Storylines

Arsenal: Figuring out who is fit enough to feature for Arsenal is quite a struggle. Gabriel Jesus is out for the season, and Bukayo Saka still isn't close to returning from his thigh injury. With Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu also out, the defense will be stretched, but even in net, there's concern. David Raya missed Arsenal's Champions League clash with Girona due to an illness and will be a game-time decision for facing Manchester City.

Arsenal predicted XI: David Raya, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Gabriel, William Saliba, Jurrien Timber, Martin Odegaard, Thomas Partey, Declan Rice, Leandro Trossard, Kai Havertz, Gabriel Martinelli

Manchester City: It's the last chance saloon in Manchester even with news that Rodri could return before the end of the season. Jermy Doku, Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake have already been ruled out while the match could also come too soon for Oscar Bobb who is on the mend. Back training with the team, he will eventually help the attacking corps, just not Sunday.

Manchester City predicted XI: Ederson, Josko Gvardiol, Manuel Akanji, John Stones, Matheus Nunes, Ilkay Gundogan, Mateo Kovacic, Bernardo Silva, Omar Marmoush, Erling Haaland, Phil Foden

Prediction

Arsenal may have one eye on midweek soccer but that doesn't mean that they're going to look past this match. Behind Martinelli, there will be enough to get past City at home. Pick: Arsenal 2, Manchester City 1