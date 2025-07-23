Arsenal will meet AC Milan on Wednesday for their first match of the preseason tour that will kick off at the National Stadium in Singapore. Both teams are going through big changes this summer as the team coached by Mikel Arteta already signed Kepa Arrizabalaga, who will now be backing up David Raya, while Martin Zubimendi and Christian Norgaard represent a total overhaul of the defensive midfield slot, previously filled by Jorginho and Thomas Partey. Over the weekend, the Gunners also signed Cristhian Mosquera for $18.6 million and Noni Madueke, a $70 million arrival from Chelsea but all the eyes are now on the next signing, who is expected to be Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting CP.

AC Milan, on the other hand, are also facing big renovations with a new manager coming in as Massimiliano Allegri took charge of the team ahead of the new season, replacing Sergio Conceicao. The Rossoneri managed to make two signings as the club signed Samuele Ricci from Torino and Luka Modric as a free agent, but they also sold both Tijjani Reijnders to Manchester City and Theo Hernandez to Al-Hilal, with other players like Joao Felix, Kyle Walker and Tammy Abraham all leaving at the end of their loan spells. On Wednesday, they will kick off their prseason campaign hoping to react after a disappointing 2024-25.

Here are the storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch Arsenal vs. AC Milan, odds

Date : Wednesday, July 23 | Time : 7:30 a.m. ET

: Wednesday, July 23 | : 7:30 a.m. ET Location : National Stadium -- Singapore

: National Stadium -- Singapore Live stream: CBSSN

CBSSN Odds: Arsenal +180; Draw +375; AC Milan +370

Possible lineups

Arsenal XI: David Raya; Jurrien Timber, William Saliba, Gabriel, Myles Lewis-Skelly; Martin Odegaard, Martin Zubimendi, Mikel Merino; Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz, Gabriel Martinelli.

AC Milan XI: Mike Maignan; Alexis Saelemaekers, Fikayo Tomori, Matteo Gabbia, Alex Jimenez; Youssouf Fofana, Samuele Ricci, Ruben Loftus-Cheek; Christian Pulisic, Rafael Leao, Lorenzo Colombo.

Mikel Arteta concerned about squad number

Speaking to the media ahead of the opening game of the preseason, Arsenal coach Arteta said, "There's still a long time in the window, and we are seeking. In terms of numbers, we are short, and we have to improve the depth and the quality of the squad. We are constantly looking in the market, but until that happens, I can focus on the players that we actually have, work with them, and I'm very pleased with what I've seen so far in the first 10-15 days.

"It's like shaking the tree again and bringing new faces. They bring new excitement, a new energy as well. We signed very important players as well. Again, everybody feels like their height has to go to a different level, and that's what we're seeking. Ideally, you want transfers done on day one in pre-season. We've done very, very well so far. I'm very pleased with the way the club is supporting the necessities and improvements that we required in the team."

Allegri targets Champions League qualification

The AC Milan manager said this season the "main aim is to get back into the Champions League. It won't be easy, because there's a lot of competition in Italy and a lot of good sides. I've come back full of enthusiasm and desire, but we have to focus on our aims, because the only way we can have a good season is by achieving them. Given the size of the brand, AC Milan needs European football, and that is our aim at the start of the season."

Speaking on the current summer transfer window, Allegri added, "The club is working hard to make the squad competitive. I am fully with them. We expect Modric to join us in August. He's a top player who will add technical brilliance and leadership to the squad."

Prediction

The two sides are in a different moment historically, as AC Milan are starting a new chapter under Allegri and Arsenal are hoping to consolidate their status ahead of the new season, possibly trying to win a trophy this year. Pick: Arsenal 3, AC Milan 1.