The Premier League is back in action Saturday.

Who's Playing

Chelsea @ Aston Villa

Current Records: Chelsea 13-8-11, Aston Villa 20-6-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, April 27, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, April 27, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Villa Park

Villa Park Live stream: Peacock

Peacock Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.

Aston Villa will be playing at home against Chelsea at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Villa Park. Chelsea took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Aston Villa, who comes in off a win.

Aston Villa gave up the first goal last Sunday, but they didn't let that get them down. They came out on top against Bournemouth by a score of 3-1. That's two games straight that Aston Villa has won by exactly two goals.

Meanwhile, Chelsea and Arsenal combined for 11 shots on goal on Tuesday, which explains the impressive five total goals scored. Chelsea suffered a bruising 5-0 loss at the hands of Arsenal. The shutout was out of character for Chelsea seeing as the last time the team failed to score was back in December of 2023.

The victory made it two in a row for Aston Villa and bumps their season record up to 20-6-8. As for Chelsea, their defeat dropped their record down to 13-8-11.

Aston Villa skirted past Chelsea 1-0 in their previous meeting back in September of 2023. Does Aston Villa have another victory up their sleeve, or will Chelsea turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Aston Villa is the favorite in this one, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being +125 to win.

The over/under is 3.5 goals.

Series History

Chelsea has won 5 out of their last 9 games against Aston Villa.